Between Hitman 2 And Overcooked!, September’s PS Plus Is Pretty Solid

Between the bone-rattling screams of “How is it already September!?” and “Wow, 2020 Part II is going by so fast and it still sucks,” a multinational mega-corporation whispered the clarion call of “free* games.” Yes, earlier today, Sony unveiled September’s PS Plus games. Compared to the offerings of some recent months, they’re pretty great.

*As ever, these games are only free if you have an active subscription to PS Plus, which costs $US10 ($14) a month or $US60 ($81) a year.

Hitman 2 leads the pack. IO Interactive’s recent trilogy of stealth games is no doubt a trilogy of bangers — a high-minded concoction of comedy and performance art — but Hitman 2 is arguably the strongest entry. Among Kotaku’s definitive, definitely scientific ranking of Hitman levels, those from Hitman 2 outrank those from both 2016’s Hitman and this year’s Hitman 3.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends is also included in this month’s slate of PS Plus games.

After the PlayStation 5 launched last November, Sony started including PS5-only games as part of PS Plus, essentially making it so those lucky enough to score a PS5 scored three games rather than two. Indie gems like Maquette and Bugsnax have been some highlights from the past year.

This month’s PS5 game is Overcooked! All You Can Eat, a bundled package that includes both games and all additional content from Team17’s infamously marriage-ruining multiplayer series. Not that these games exactly needed it, but Overcooked! All You Can Eat brings both games up to the 4K60 next-gen benchmark.

Remember, even if you haven’t secured a PS5 yet, you can still add PS5 games to your PlayStation game library.

You’ll have until September 6 to grab August’s crop: Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which is available on both PS4 and PS5. The three new games for September will be up for grabs through October 4.