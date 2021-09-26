Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Reveals Release Date And New Threats

It’s how The Karate Kid ended. It’s how The Karate Kid Part III ended. It’s even how Cobra Kai season one ended. The All Valley Karate Championship is back in Cobra Kai season four and all the action hits the mat December 31.

That’s the date Netflix just announced as being when the fourth season of Cobra Kai will be back. Last season saw long time frenemies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up against a new threat, the now fully evil Cobra Kai lead by John Kreese (Martin Kove). But Sensei Kreese isn’t alone. He’s recruited his old pal and Cobra Kai’s original owner, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), into the mix. Get a glimpse of what’s next in this teaser below.

One of the many, many joys in Cobra Kai (which was just nominated for multiple Emmys by the way) is how its creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald tell not just a compelling story blending the new and old generations, it’s how they choose to pay homage to the original movies. Last season it was a trip to Okinawa like in Karate Kid Part II, where Daniel saw some old friends in Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). Later they even brought back Ali, Elizabeth Shue’s character from the first film.

Now, we know they’re bringing back Karate Kid Part III’s Terry Silver and it opens a huge can of worms. But each season always has one or two big surprises beyond what’s revealed before, and you have to wonder what they have in store not just for this season, but next season. Oh, did you forget? Cobra Kai has already been renewed for season five.