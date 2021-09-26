Come Write For Kotaku Australia!

Working at Kotaku Australia is and has always been one of the best jobs in the world. And once again, we’re opening the doors for new faces to join the ride.

We’re looking for a writer to join the Kotaku Australia crew full-time. The role will ideally be based out of our offices in either Sydney or Melbourne, and you’ll work super closely with the editor on a day-to-day basis to cover, plan and think about everything that needs doing for one of Australia’s longest-running video game websites.

What we’re after:

Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial and working closely with the Editor, this hands-on role is suited to someone who lives and breathes the dynamism of the gaming world and all its adjacent industries, tapping into the fandom and associated cultures to tell stories not just about games, but what people are doing with them.

Work closely with the Editor to uncover new areas of opportunity for coverage, helping set the agenda for a new era for Kotaku Australia

Write local news stories for Kotaku Australia, covering everything from the latest games releases, industry news and major events

Write in-depth features that are funny, fresh, unique — stuff that goes beyond the typical reviews, previews, news cycle

Schedule both local and US content to the site’s social channels as required

Work with the Editor to generate ideas for editorial series

Translate trends from YouTube, Twitch, Discord, TikTok and other social media channels, as well as gaming communities, to pitch spicy stories relevant to our audience’s interests

Participate in, and help curate, Kotaku Australia live streams as needed

Participate in brainstorms for commercial content as needed

Help produce and send out Kotaku’s daily newsletter

Perform other duties as required from time to time by the Editor

For more details about the job and how you can apply, head to the job listing here. Get those cover letters and CVs ready!