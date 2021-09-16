See Games Differently

Diablo 3 Could Have Been So Much Darker

4

Alex Walker

Published 47 mins ago: September 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm -
Filed to:blizzard
diablo 3fine art
Diablo 3 Could Have Been So Much Darker
Image: Oscar Cuesta / ArtStation

The story of Diablo 3‘s turnaround is a great tale, but there’s a lesser known story in the direction that Diablo 3 could have originally taken.

The shots were posted only by artist Oscar Cuesta, who worked on early versions of Diablo 3 for Diablo North back in the day. The images were rendered between 2005, and follow on from some in-progress versions of Tristam Dungeon that were compiled in 2006.

The new shots have been online for a while, but were spotted recently thanks to Diablo fansite PureDiablo. There’s no shots of what Hell or some of the later stage Diablo 3 zones would have looked like, but you can tell even with the colour grading and overall tone what the original direction was.

It’s unfinished, to be clear, and there’s a lot of unfinished or rough textures. But the obvious tone was to follow on from Diablo 2‘s grim horror fantasy, which Diablo fans so deeply loved.

All images: Oscar Cuesta / ArtStation

As for Diablo 4, the game’s art director promoted the direction as returning to “dark, Gothic, medieval roots” in the game’s official art book. Lillith’s resurrection in the official cinematic certainly trends towards that direction.

Hands-On With Diablo IV: Dungeon Delving With An Open-World Twist

Hands-On With Diablo IV: Dungeon Delving With An Open-World Twist

Diablo IV’s announcement at Blizzcon yesterday was packed with gruesome death. The long-awaited sequel’s tone is dark, and that carries over into the gameplay. My hands-on time with a demo build was exciting. Diablo IV eagerly ramps up the gore and dark magic for an experience that feels old-school but adds a few modern twists.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • At least playing on the Switch there were plenty of areas that were rather dark to run through.

    Reply

  • I can’t even remember playing Diablo III all that clearly. I can remember the first one vividly, definitely the second, and I know I’ve played III, but for the life of me, all I have is a vague recollection of being very annoyed at having lag in single-player, which is what killed the experience for me. I was too busy being irritated by a lack of control over events to really just let myself enjoy it as I did with the first two. It had all the problems of an online game, even while offline. Perhaps that was fixed in the end, but once I’d fought my way through it (I know I finished it; couldn’t tell you anything about the plot though), the frustration of the online DRM nightmare made me stop and never return. I played Diablo II over and over again, but III just left me cold, not because it was a terrible game, but because of the way it was implemented.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.