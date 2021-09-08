See Games Differently

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 30 mins ago: September 8, 2021 at 11:00 am
Invested in an ultrawide monitor and plan to play Diablo II: Resurrected? I’ve got some bad news.

According to Blizzard, the Diablo 2 remaster won’t offer true 21:9 ultrawide support. A spokesperson for Blizzard explained the news in a recent blog post. During the Technical Alpha, players with ultrawide screens playing in full 21:9 experienced a number of game-breaking bugs.

“During that test, we identified limitations affecting those players and others. For example, the AI failed to sense the player and trigger attacks. Furthermore, players with 21:9 monitors were able to pull many more monsters into battle at a range limit beyond the original game’s intention,” they said.

“In a scenario where players (for example: playing a ranged class) were attacking monsters, players with 21:9 monitors could hit enemies with that extra screen space, but the monsters would not pull or react, but could still be defeated. Ultimately, the AI doesn’t register getting hit from that additional distance a 21:9 monitor provides. That’s not intended, especially if you’re sharing a game with a 16:9 user.”

Those playing Diablo II: Resurrected on PC with a 21:9 monitor will have their game screen limited to a 19:9 display, which Blizzard said is the “maximum length of the in-game limitation zones”, with vignettes on the side of the game screen. Looking to the future, the team says that they’re looking at a way to resolve this and let people with ultrawide monitors play the game as intended and at their hardware’s maximum length.

“We recognise that players have spent a lot of money to assemble their 21:9 hardware setups and seeing black bars may be frustrating for their experience,” they added in the post.

Diablo II: Resurrected releases on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on September 23.

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is the Weekends Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

