Bad News If You Wanted To Play Diablo 2: Resurrected On Your Massive Ultrawide Monitor

Invested in an ultrawide monitor and plan to play Diablo II: Resurrected? I’ve got some bad news.

According to Blizzard, the Diablo 2 remaster won’t offer true 21:9 ultrawide support. A spokesperson for Blizzard explained the news in a recent blog post. During the Technical Alpha, players with ultrawide screens playing in full 21:9 experienced a number of game-breaking bugs.

“During that test, we identified limitations affecting those players and others. For example, the AI failed to sense the player and trigger attacks. Furthermore, players with 21:9 monitors were able to pull many more monsters into battle at a range limit beyond the original game’s intention,” they said.

“In a scenario where players (for example: playing a ranged class) were attacking monsters, players with 21:9 monitors could hit enemies with that extra screen space, but the monsters would not pull or react, but could still be defeated. Ultimately, the AI doesn’t register getting hit from that additional distance a 21:9 monitor provides. That’s not intended, especially if you’re sharing a game with a 16:9 user.”

Those playing Diablo II: Resurrected on PC with a 21:9 monitor will have their game screen limited to a 19:9 display, which Blizzard said is the “maximum length of the in-game limitation zones”, with vignettes on the side of the game screen. Looking to the future, the team says that they’re looking at a way to resolve this and let people with ultrawide monitors play the game as intended and at their hardware’s maximum length.

“We recognise that players have spent a lot of money to assemble their 21:9 hardware setups and seeing black bars may be frustrating for their experience,” they added in the post.

Diablo II: Resurrected releases on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on September 23.