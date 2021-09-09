Everything Shown At Today’s PS5-Heavy PlayStation Showcase

PlayStation was not messing around this time. Today’s showcase was probably the most exciting in a while. We got confirmation of some highly-anticipated sequels and a few genuine shocks — a feat considering how much has been leaked ahead of time lately.

This is everything shown at today’s PlayStation showcase.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake comes to PlayStation 5

PlayStation began its showcase with an announcement that few saw coming. The 2003 game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake for the PlayStation 5. While we didn’t get to see any gameplay or even a full trailer, the prospect was enough to excite fans.

Wolverine

In yet another surprise, PlayStation showed off a teaser for Wolverine. We didn’t get a release date, but we do know that Insomniac Games will helm development. This would be yet another big Marvel game release following the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, which is out in October and also got a shoutout during the presentation, and Spider-Man, which was also developed by Insomniac Games. It seems like Insomniac will be plenty busy.

Spider-Man 2 Announced

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man finally got an announcement. The trailer also heavily hinted at the inclusion of Venom and Miles Morales, who got his own game. Spider-Man 2 will be out for the PS5 in 2023.

God of War Ragnarok Official Name, Trailer Revealed

Finally, Sony made the God of War sequel’s title official. We got a better look at the next entry with a full trailer. And the God of War Ragnarok title, which was heavily speculated from a previous teaser, was revealed. The trailer shows Kratos and his son Atreus, who’s unsurprisingly a bit older. There’s clear tension between the two, which many expected follow the 2018 game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands looks like a great time

Upcoming Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got another trailer, which made the game look like an absolute blast. It’ll be out on March 25, 2022.

Project Eve revealed

Action game Project Eve felt like a bit of a mystery when it first appeared on screen, but the upcoming PS5 possible-exclusive seems promising. In a trailer from today’s PlayStation showcase, we see titular Eve in fight scenes as she makes her way through the subway in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Uncharted: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy get PC ports

The side game and the last game in the well-regarded franchise are the latest PlayStation exclusives to get PC ports. They’ll also be remastered for the PS5. Both editions are set to release in early 2022. The two are packaged together as the “Legacy of Thieves Collection.”

Rainbow Six Extraction will be out early next year

The next title in the Rainbow Six franchise will be out on January 22, 2022. The next instalment has already been twice-delayed and renamed, so it was likely a welcome sight to get a trailer without news of another roadblock.

Forspoken

The Square Enix game Forspoken is scheduled for a Spring 2022 release. We already knew that it would come sometime next year, but this latest time frame helps narrow things down. Sony previously said that the game will be a limited PS5 exclusive, as well.

Alan Wake is remastered

Epic Games already announced that 2010’s Alan Wake will get a remaster, but the game still got a highlight during today’s showcase. The re-release will be available on PlayStations 4 and 5, Xbox, and PC. Alan Wake originally gained traction more than a decade ago as a cult Xbox classic, so it’s cool to see this title expand to other platforms.

Grand Theft Auto V next-gen debut delayed

Yet again, Rockstar reminded us that Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, which is now its own thing, are still hot shit. Still! Both games will come to the next generation of consoles just a bit later. Both were delayed to March 2022, back from November 11 of this year.

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets trailer

Ghostwire: Tokyo was already delayed to 2022. But to hold fans over, there was another trailer for the game at today’s presentation. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any info beyond that, or a specific date to peg the release to.

Deathloop is approaching

Despite being less than a week away, we got yet another trailer for Deathloop. I’m not entirely sure why, as the last time a Deathloop trailer was released, the whole thing already felt tired. Just about everyone who plans to get the game is on board by now. But, hey, here’s another.

Guardians of the Galaxy is open for pre-order

The latest Marvel title is almost at its release date, which is set for October 26. Pre-orders are already open, and the showcase took the opportunity to get players hyped for the upcoming game with another trailer.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is…something

A collaboration between Radiohead and Epic Games, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition was a bit of a head-scratcher for the showcase. The limited look did give many hints as to what to expect, but it seems intriguing.

Tchia looks delightful

In the same cartoony style as The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and the Link’s Awakening Remake, Tchia seems like an adorable game. The trailer shows off the tropical world where the game takes place, and I can’t wait to see more.

Gran Turismo gets release date

The racing game franchise entry Gran Turismo 7 will come to PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022. This marks another game scheduled for the already packed first few months of 2022.

Bloodhunt coming to PS5

The horror battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe is coming to the PS5 later this year. The game was already shown off for the PC, so the Sony partnership is a new development. Hopefully, this means cross-play is coming, too.