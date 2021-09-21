Fans Gather To Say Goodbye To A Legendary Sega Arcade

Last month, Sega announced that its Sega Ikebukuro Gigo arcade would be closing on September 20. Yesterday, fans gathered to say goodbye to the legendary game centre at a ceremony Sega held to mark the end of its 28-year-run.

Out front hung a sign that read in Japanese, “Thank you for 28 years.” Staff wore shirts with the same message, while loudspeakers played “Hotaru no Hikari” (The Light of the Firefly). Set to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne” but with different lyrics, the song is commonly played in Japanese stores right before closing.

After the countdown to the arcade’s final closing, the arcade’s manager climbed atop a ladder to give a speech, recounting Sega Ikebukuro Gigo’s history. He wanted to make clear that the arcade was not shuttering due to covid-19 but “unavoidable circumstances.” According to Famitsu, and as previously Kotaku reported, the lease agreement ended, and the primary factor for the arcade’s shuttering was the building’s renovations.

“If it were in my power, I’d want to stay open forever at this location and greet the happy faces of our wonderful customers,” said the arcade manager. “Unfortunately, at this time, the way it turned out was, the arcade has closed.”

The nine-story arcade opened in July 1993 as Ikebukuro Gigo and quickly became an area landmark. Over the years, the exterior changed, going from yellow during the 2000s to red in 2013 when the game centre was rebranded Sega Ikebukuro Gigo. It was a popular test location spot for new arcade games.

Sega, one of the most dominant forces in the industry, sold off 85 per cent of its arcade business in November 2020. Last year, another landmark Sega arcade, the company’s Akihabara 2nd arcade, shuttered. Famous for its emblazoned escalators, the arcade did not give an official reason for closing.

The last time I was in Tokyo, before the pandemic, I went to Sega Ikebukuro Gigo. Shame I won’t get that chance again.