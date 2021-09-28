Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of FIFA 22 In Australia

There are three certainties in life – death, taxes and annual EA Sports releases. We’ve just had the launch of this year’s NBA 2K game, and now it’s time for FIFA’s turn.

October is shaping up to be a pretty big month for new game releases, with FIFA 22 kicking things off when it launches on October 1. FIFA 22 is being released across both previous and current-generation consoles, so we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to picking it up.

As with every new instalment of this long-running series, FIFA 22 promises improved gameplay and tighter graphics. Career Mode will now let you build an entire club from scratch, while the Ultimate and Volta modes have both received some updated features.

The PlayStation and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will also introduce an exclusive new feature called “hypermotion technology”, which involved capturing motion data of real-life footballers to help create more realistic and unique in-game movements.

So where can you pick up a copy of the game with a nice discount on top?

Here’s where you can grab a cheap copy of FIFA 22

In terms of cheapest prices, it looks like Amazon Australia, Kogan, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi and Big W consistently have the biggest discounts for each platform, where you can save up to $30 off FIFA 22‘s recommended retail price.

As an added bonus, if you pick up FIFA 22 for the PS4 or PS5 via Amazon Australia, you’ll also receive a $25 credit that can be used on a DualSense controller. That’s a pretty decent discount if you’re in the market for a new or extra controller, although a bit useless if you don’t have a PS5 yet.

Here’s every major retailer in Australia that you can currently grab FIFA 22 from, split by platform and organised by cheapest price.

Cheapest copies of FIFA 22 for PS5

Cheapest copies of FIFA 22 for PS4

Cheapest copies of FIFA 22 for Xbox Series X

Cheapest copies of FIFA 22 for Xbox One

Cheapest copies of FIFA 22 for Nintendo Switch

FIFA 22 will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch on October 1.