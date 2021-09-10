Fine Art: Swallowed By The Sea

Joshua Wright is an Australian illustrator and concept artist from Melbourne.

Wright has worked for a range of Aussie studios and projects, including Warlock of Firetop Mountain, Miss Fisher and the Deathly Maze, 3 Sprockets and Torus. They’ve also done some work on board and tabletop games, including Pathfinder, Cultists of Cthulhu, Spirit Island, and the PSVR RPG Table of Tales.

You can see more of Wright’s work at his ArtStation page.

