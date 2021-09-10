See Games Differently

Fine Art: Swallowed By The Sea

Alex Walker

Published 11 mins ago: September 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm
All images: Josh Wright

Joshua Wright is an Australian illustrator and concept artist from Melbourne.

Wright has worked for a range of Aussie studios and projects, including Warlock of Firetop Mountain, Miss Fisher and the Deathly Maze, 3 Sprockets and Torus. They’ve also done some work on board and tabletop games, including Pathfinder, Cultists of Cthulhu, Spirit Island, and the PSVR RPG Table of Tales.

You can see more of Wright’s work at his ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

