First Image Of The Last Of Us Live-Action Series From HBO

Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic survival yarn is getting a live-action series from HBO. Here’s a first look at the upcoming show.

The live-action adaptation will star Pedro Pascal of Mandalorian fame as Joel, and Bella Ramsey from Game of Thrones as Ellie. The show will also feature Gabriel Luna as Tommy. Luna most recently played Rev-9 in Terminator: Dark Fate.

This first still shows both Pascal and Ramsey in costume, looking at the wreckage on a grassy field. So, far the show seems to nail the back of the characters and their clothing!

The first Last of Us was released in 2013 on the PlayStation 4, and a sequel followed in 2020. The game won awards, but was heavily criticised for the crunch the studio’s developers experienced.

The show is being written and produced by Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, and Craig Mazin who was previously the writer and producer on HBO’s highly acclaimed Chernobyl.

While video game adaptations have been spotty (goodness have they ever), Mazin’s track record and Naughty Dog’s involvement certainly makes it seem as though this one is in good hands. We’ll have to see how the show actually turns out.

The series has already started filming in Canada, where it’s said to be the largest TV production ever in the country and, according to CTV, is estimated to bring in over $US200 ($275) million in revenue. CBC reports that shooting will continue until next June. The series is said to last several seasons, so this could be the beginning of not only a big, but lengthy production.

While HBO has yet to announce an official air date, it seems likely the show will debut some time later next year.

