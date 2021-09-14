Game Pass Is Really Blowing Up In September

As a cynical, bitter, battle-worn games critic, I would like nothing better than to declare what a disastrous mess Microsoft is making of Game Pass. But damn them, they’re not, and the line-up of new additions coming in the second half of September is pleasingly strong. Another 13 games are getting added by October 1st.

Headlines include Aragami 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, Astria Ascending, SkateBird, Lemnis Gate, Superliminal… oh blimey, the whole list is headlines this time. I was planning to buy so many of these, and now — because I’m incapable of the necessary financial responsibility to be trusted with monthly subscriptions — they all feel like they’re going to be free. Free! (They’re not free. You need to pay the monthly or yearly subscription for the service.)

Here’s the complete list:

September 15

Flynn: Son Of Crimson (Cloud, Console, PC)

September 16

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, PC)

Superliminal (Cloud, Console, PC)

September 17

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

September 23

Lost Words: Beyond The Page (Cloud, Console, PC)

Sable (Cloud, Console, PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, PC)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC)

September 28

Lemnis Gate (Console, PC)

September 30

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, PC)

Unsighted (Console, PC)

October 1

Phoenix Point (Console)

However, sacrifices must be made for such bounty to be bestowed upon us, and a few games will be leaving Game Pass too. Which is of course a healthy reminder that, in fact, no, you do not own anything on Game Pass, and that monthly tithe to Microsoft was only ever rental at their discrimination. So come September 31, say goodbye to:

Drake Hollow (Cloud, Console, PC)

Ikenfell (Cloud, Console, PC)

Night In The Woods (Cloud, Console, PC)

Kathy Rain (PC)

Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud, Console)

And Ari thought last month’s offerings were “stacked.” (He’s young and cool and can say words like “stacked,” whereas if I even tried I’d be instantly bundled into the back of a van and taken to a secure facility for the elderly.) That’s a stellar line-up.

Sable looks so beautiful, can’t wait to see if it holds up. And Superliminal is either going to be incredible, or an incredible shame, its mind-bending perspective-meddling looking fascinating. Plus, I can finally learn what a turn-based 4D FPS is, getting hands on Lemnis Gate.