Guardians of the Galaxy Game Hopes To Capture The Good Vibes Of Gunn Films

Isaiah Colbert

Published 1 hour ago: September 10, 2021 at 6:20 am -
Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy premiered a new trailer during the PlayStation Showcase.

Here is the trailer shown during the PlayStation Showcase:

In true Marvel fashion, the trailer was awash in vivid saturated colours, a rocking soundtrack, and plenty of moments for jokes just like players would find in James Gunn’s movies.

This won’t be the first time the Guardians have had their own game but unlike Telltales’ Guardians of The Galaxy, Square Enix looks be adding more action in their take.

The game is scheduled to release on October 26 and is now available for pre-order.

Back to Login? Click here

