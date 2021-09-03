Imagine Pokemon, But With Guns, Motorbikes, Zelda Dungeons And Just Everything

When I first saw footage of Craftopia, a Japanese indie game that starts out by billing itself as a survival action game. But when you actually watch the trailer, it’s … well … it’s a lot of things.

And then cows are being shuffled into a pot via some grandiose Satisfactory-level conveyer belt. There’s enormous farms. There’s people riding cows. There’s just people and animals running in hamster wheels? There’s Zelda dungeons? Capturing animals with Poke balls?

Wait, where the fuck did the hoverbike come from? How did the car from Rollcage get in this game? Why am I Zelda circular slashing crops and hitting cows for home runs? Why is there a shotgun?

There is so much batshit bonkers shit in the above two minutes that I couldn’t not pay attention to Craftopia. And as it turns out, the game actually launched on Xbox Game Pass this week across console and PC.

So you had better believe that Leah and I will be checking Craftopia out for our weekly stream. We’ll be going from 2.30pm AEST to 3.30pm AEST. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community there, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.