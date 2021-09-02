It Took 400 Hours To Draw This Attack on Titan Flipbook

YouTuber MillkunTV specialises in making flipbook recreations of popular anime scenes. His work is hand drawn and, well, time-consuming.

Since I’ve been a kid, I’ve always been fascinated with flipbooks and even went through a phase trying to make my own. They were awful! MillkunTV’s creations, on the other hand, are not.

In the clip below, MillkunTV brought the epic Levi versus Kenny the Ripper and his squad fight to life. In the anime, the scene appeared in the second episode of season three, which was titled “Pain.”

The whole scene runs over four minutes in the anime. MillkunTV’s flipbook shows a slightly edited version of the first minute, when things really kick off with Kenny and his squad shows up. It ends when Levi flies into the bar.

The clip also shows MillkunTV drawing each page with a pencil, as well as with a timer that counts down the minutes and hours. Then, towards the end of the clip, you can watch his full recreation. After that, MillkunTV spreads all the drawings all over a table and then the floor.

This isn’t the first time he’s done a massive flipbook like this. Previously, he did the Tanjiro versus Rui battle from episode nine in the Demon Slayer anime. The whole thing took 300 hours to finish.

Below is the Rengoku versus Akaza flight from Demon Slayer Mugen Train. MillkunTV spent 300 hours finishing 240 drawings.

And finally, here is the Zenitsu versus Spider Demon in episode 12 of the Demon Slayer anime. The project, which comprises 300 drawings, took 300 hours.

What I love about the above still image is how the flipbook is surrounded by nubby pencils.

You gotta wonder how many Mitsubishi Hi-Uni pencils this guy goes through — and how many times he sharpens them during each project!

For more, check out MillkunTV’s YouTube channel.