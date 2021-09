It’s Wolverine’s Turn For A Big Budget Video Game

After nailing Spider-Man, Insomniac Games’ next superhero challenge will be X-Men’s Wolvernine.

We only got a short teaser and no release date (unlike the next Spider-Man game, which Insomniac is also making) for Marvel’s Wolverine, but we did get the grizzly remains of a bar room brawl and the claws because always the claws: