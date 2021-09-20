Everything We Know About Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks set to be a magical, ghost-filled tale filled with adventure and heart — and after months of waiting, it’s nearly here. We’ve already gotten some intriguing glimpses at the game, including deep dives into exploration and gorgeous looks at Kena‘s world. With every new look, we get more hyped up for the game.

Here’s everything we know about it so far, including when you’ll be able to get your hands on it.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Release Date

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has unfortunately been part of those pesky coronavirus-induced delays, but we can expect it to finally launch on September 21, 2021.

It’ll launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, so the only ones who’ll really miss out are Xbox or Switch users.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Best Australian Prices

At this stage, Kena: Bridge of Spirits doesn’t seem to have a physical release planned in Australia, so you’ll have to go digital to purchase the game.

For now, it looks to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, and you’ll need to fork out $59.99 for a copy.

PlayStation users can grab a PS4 or PS5 copy on the PlayStation Store for $59.95.

What is Kena: Bridge of Spirits?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a third-person action-adventure game where you play as Kena, a young spirit guide who talks to ghosts and guides them towards their final resting place.

When you meet her in the game, she’s travelling to a long-abandoned village in search of a mysterious shrine filled with secrets. Along the way, she needs to free trapped spirits, make friends with cute little sprites called The Rot and defeat aggressive enemies in her path.

To carve out a place in Kena‘s world you’ll need to explore every hidden corner and learn to understand the Spirit Realm as well as your own.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Trailer, Gameplay

Early trailers for Kena: Bridge of Spirits were eye-catching for a number of reasons, but mostly because of how Pixar-like it looked.

Games have been making huge strides towards photo-realism in the modern gen, and Bridge of Spirits looks like a monumental achievement — one that perfectly replicates the feeling of watching an animated film.

It seems absolutely delightful, and every piece of greenery and scenery sings with life.

You can check out more via our pals at IGN, who recently got an in-depth preview of the game:

In the video, you can see actual gameplay footage that shows off the game’s magical, spear-and-arrow-based combat, and its monster-filled world. From this, it appears you’ll have plenty of weapons at your disposal including arrows which can help you solve puzzles and take down far-away enemies.

Traversal also appears to be an important part of Kena‘s gameplay, with the footage showing off a slowed-down grapple-hook challenge as Kena attempts to climb a steep cliff. To conquer every slimy forest beast along your path, you’ll need to solve these challenges, use the Rot’s unique skills, and search in every nook and cranny for power-ups.

Just make sure you don’t get distracted along the way — the game looks unbelievably pretty, and it’ll be easy to get lost in its weird and wonderful world.

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits multiplayer?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is designed as a single-player narrative adventure, so there is no multiplayer in the game.

Instead, you’ll go it alone as you explore the deep and mysterious woods.

Does Kena: Bridge of Spirits have PS5 enhancements?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will use the PS5’s haptic feedback system to help buoy the action of the game.

According to a dev interview with Push Square, the DualSense controller will be used to make weapons feel more realistic via pressure sensitivity and sound cues, and this system will also be utilised to create a more vivid and engaging world as you travel.

In addition, Kena will be optimised for PS5 and feature shiny ‘next gen’ graphics (including dense foliage and environments) while also loading faster and being more responsive than its PS4 counterpart.

Early trailers have already shown off how stunning the world of the game is, and everyone should be excited to see just how gorgeous it looks on PS5.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on September 21. Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more on the game as we get closer to release.