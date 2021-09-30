League of Legends Champ Arrested On Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking

Kurtis Lau Wai-kin, better known as “Toyz,” has been arrested in Taipei on suspicion of trafficking marijuana. In Taiwan, marijuana is a class 2 illegal drug, and it carries a severe prison sentence and heavy fines.

While marijuana might be seen as a “soft” drug in the U.S., in Taiwan, it’s not and is classified with amphetamines and opium as class 2 illegal drugs. The country’s Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act states the following:

Persons guilty of possession with intention to sell Category two narcotics shall be punished with a minimum five-year fixed-term imprisonment, and may be fined of no more than five million New Taiwan dollars.

Five million New Taiwan dollars is US$179,691.

According to Taiwan English News, Wai-kin was taken into police custody on Tuesday and underwent a drug test. As of writing, the results have yet apparently been made public. He was held on suspicion of trafficking marijuana, and police petitioned the courts to keep him in custody longer for further questioning.

The arrest has been confirmed by multiple sites in the region. It also made the evening news in Taiwan, including this report on the arrest, which used footage of Wai-kin eating.

Toyz’s arrest made the news in Taiwan. (Screenshot: 台視新聞 TTV NEWS | YouTube)

The Chief Prosecutor of the Taichung District Prosecutor’s office said a warrant was issued for Wai-kin’s arrest. Police did search his home, where marijuana was found. Authorities are moving forward with their case, alleging that the former gaming pro intended to sell the illegal drugs.

As a League of Legends pro, Wai-kin made his name as a mid laner for the Taipei Assassin and won the Season 2 World Championship. Now 29 years old, he retired from play in 2015, but coached until 2019. More recently, he reinvented himself online as an influencer. He vlogs, streams, and posts food videos on YouTube, where he has nearly 700,000 subscribers.