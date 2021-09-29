See Games Differently

5 Gaming-Inspired Drinks You Can Whip Up At Home

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 34 mins ago: September 29, 2021 at 11:07 am -
Filed to:coles
drinkssnacktaku
5 Gaming-Inspired Drinks You Can Whip Up At Home
Image: iStock/GoodLifeStudio
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With lockdown restrictions starting to ease up across Australia, it’s time to start making plans for long-awaited catch-ups, or finally celebrating those missed birthdays. There’s a decent chance these plans will involve grabbing a drink, and while buying a six-pack of beer or a bottle of bubbles is an easy solution, it’s much more fun to make your drinks from scratch.

I’m not suggesting that you grab a home brewing kit – you’ve had almost two years to pick up that as a new hobby. Instead, why not try your hand at brewing up some gaming-themed cocktails?

Are these just normal drinks with fun gaming names? Yes, but if you’re not exactly Tom Cruise behind the bar, it helps to start with some easy classics. These are good introductory recipes to build your drink-making skills from.

READ MORE
16 Drinks For Gamer Parties

The Devil’s Kiss (Tequila Sunrise)

drink cocktail

A tasty Vigor hailing from Bioshock Infinite‘s Columbia. While it won’t give you the ability to shoot fire from your fingertips, it makes for a refreshing drink on a warm afternoon.

To make this drink, fill a glass with some ice, add a shot of tequila and a decent pour of orange juice. Pour a dash or two of grenadine over the top and then let it sink to the bottom.

If your hands do happen to spontaneously combust into flames, consult a medical professional ASAP.

The Spicy Elixir (Bloody Mary)

Stave off the extreme cold of Breath of the Wild‘s Hebra Mountains by getting something spicy into your belly. I know people either love or hate Bloody Marys, so if you’re in the latter camp, feel free to move right along.

Get yourself a tall glass with ice and add the following ingredients: a shot of vodka, two dashes of Worcestershire sauce, two dashes of Tabasco sauce, just under half a shot of lemon juice, a pinch of salt and cracked black pepper, and then top it off with tomato juice.

Give this elixir a good stir and then garnish it with a celery stick.

The Dirty Wastelander (Cherry Bourbon Cola)

drink cocktail

While a traditional Dirty Wastelander in Fallout 4 is a mix of whiskey, Nuka Cola and mutfruit, I thought it’d be a bit more fun to mix things up a bit with this recipe.

Grab a glass with ice, add a shot of bourbon, half a shot of cherry liqueur, four pitted cherries and some lime juice, and then give it a muddle. Strain this drink into a rocks glass with some ice and top it all off with some cola.

Whether it’ll actually give you a boost to your strength and charisma remains to be seen. Although decreasing your intelligence doesn’t seem too far off.

The Estus Flask (Spiced Ginger and Apple Rum)

Sure, I could’ve connected a tequila sunrise to Solaire, but that’s a bit too obvious. Instead, pull up a seat next to the closest bonfire and make yourself a spiced Estus drink.

Unlike Dark Souls, this drink is pretty simple to complete. Take a shot of spiced rum, add in some apple juice and ginger ale, stir it up and toss in a lime wedge.

The Hadouken (Blue Lagoon)

drink cocktail

Just like Street Fighter, a Blue Lagoon is an all-time classic. If vodka is your spirit of choice, this is one drink that you absolutely should know how to make.

Just like the button-combo input for the Hadouken, this is a pretty simple cocktail to prepare and remember. Take a shot of vodka, a shot of Blue Curacao, top it off with some lemonade and garnish it with a lemon wedge.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.