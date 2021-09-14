Marvel’s Hayley Atwell Will Voice Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider Anime Series

Though many know her from her live-action roles, Hayley Atwell’s recent appearance in Marvel’s What If…? made clear that the British actress is more than capable of bringing characters to life using just her voice alone. While Atwell’s set to pop up at least one more time before What If’s first season is over, she’ll be lending her vocal talents to yet another animated project sooner than later.

Today Netflix announced that Mission Impossible’s Atwell has signed on to voice Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider anime series produced in partnership with Legendary Television. The new show, which is currently untitled, is set within the same continuity as Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ recent trilogy of rebooted Tomb Raider games and picks up some time after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), is attached to write and executive produce, Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), Howard Bliss, Stephan Bugaj, and Jacob Robinson are also slated to executive produce. No word yet on other cast members.

When last we saw this incarnation of Croft, she’d journeyed to Mexico in search of a way to prevent an oncoming apocalypse set off by people getting their hands on two ancient relics. By the end of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara had resolved that while she certainly loved raiding others’ final resting places, her talents were better suited towards protection of these locations.

Aside from focusing on Lara’s latest adventure, Netflix and Legendary didn’t say much about what all the new series will be about, but given the somewhat more “realistic” and “grounded” direction the more recent games have taken compared to their predecessors, the show could very well follow suit.

That being said, the new project being an animated, episodic story could definitely lend itself to a bit more of the fantastical and action-packed side of the Tomb Raider brand that might not necessarily work as well in a live-action movie or a game aiming for some semblance of realism. Currently, there’s no word on when the show might begin production, or when it’s meant to debut on Netflix, but we’ll keep you updated as more news becomes available. But if you’re looking for some TV to watch, there’s plenty on the way.