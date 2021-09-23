Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Metroid Dread In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

October is the start of a pretty solid run of new game releases for the rest of 2021, which includes the much anticipated Metroid Dread.

Announced during E3 2021 and harkening back to the series’ sidescrolling origins, Metroid Dread once again puts you in the cybernetic shoes of Samus Aran, as she’s tasked to investigate a strange signal coming from Planet ZDR.

Since this is a Metroid game, things don’t go exactly as planned, and now Samus needs to escape from this mysterious planet while battling deadly E.M.M.I. robots.

Metroid Dread is the latest 2D-style Metroid game since the 2017 3DS remake of Samus Returns, and a direct sequel to the 2002 GBA game Metroid Fusion. It’s also the first Switch game to take advantage of the hardware for the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, which is launching on October 8 too.

Nintendo announced a surprise Direct for tomorrow, which will probably include some extra info about this new Metroid title. In the meantime, here’s where you can grab a cheap copy of Metroid Dread in Australia.

READ MORE Where To Preorder The Nintendo Switch OLED Model In Australia

Where can you grab a copy of Metroid Dread for cheap?

Metroid Dread is launching with a recommended retail price of $79.95, but, as always, you can save yourself a few dollars.

In terms of the absolute cheapest price available, both Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen are selling Metroid Dread for $68, with Amazon also offering free shipping as well.

After that, most other Australian retailers – Kogan, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and Catch – are offering the upcoming Switch title for $69. So take your pick.

Here’s every major retailer in Australia that you can currently grab Metroid Dread from:

Metroid Dread will be available on the Nintendo Switch from October 8. There’s also a two-pack Amiibo set featuring Samus in her new suit and an E.M.M.I. robot, but it looks like it’s currently sold out everywhere.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.