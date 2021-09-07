Every Major Sci-Fi, Fantasy And Horror Film Releasing In 2021-2022

After nearly two years of massive change for the global entertainment industry, we’re finally entering a period of relative stability. Numerous delays have seen movies pushed back again and again, but now that vaccine rollouts are beginning and countries are starting to emerge from the covid-induced fog, we finally have a clearer view of what the 2021 film release schedule looks like for Australia.

While some of us are still stuck in lockdown (and may be for some time), the good news is there’ll be plenty of entertainment waiting for us once Australia hits vaccine targets and opens up safely.

From Dune to Spider-Man: No Way Home and everything in between, here’s every major sci-fi, fantasy and horror movie release date currently confirmed for Australia in 2021 and 2022.

Australian movie release dates for 2021

The biggest movies arriving this year include Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die — but there’s plenty of other heavy-hitters on the way including Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a whole bunch more.

Here’s every major sci-fi, horror and fantasy film currently scheduled for the rest of 2021:

Lamb — 14 October, 2021

Malignant — 21 October, 2021

Halloween Kills — 28 October, 2021

Eternals — 28 October, 2021

Antlers — 28 October, 2021

Army of Thieves — 29 October, 2021

The Many Saints of Newark — 4 November, 2021

No Time to Die — 11 November, 2021

Last Night in Soho — 18 November, 2021

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City — 25 November, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 25 November, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 2 December, 2021

Dune — 2 December, 2021

Encanto — 2 December, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home — 16 December, 2021

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — December 2021*

* Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has multiple listed dates, ranging from October 2021 to January 6, 2022. The exact release date is currently unconfirmed, but it does appear the film will release on Amazon Prime Video, rather than in theatres.

Australian movie release dates for 2022

Over the last few months, many of the films scheduled for 2020 and 2021 have been pushed way back into 2022, so there’ll likely be some familiar names on the 2022 film release list.

Here’s every film currently scheduled to release in 2022 in Australia.

Clifford the Big Red Dog — 1 January, 2022

The King’s Man — 1 January, 2022

The Matrix Resurrections — 1 January, 2022

The Addams Family 2 — 6 January, 2022

Morbius — 20 January, 2022

Rumble — 17 February, 2022

Uncharted — 17 February, 2022

The Batman — 3 March, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 24 March, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — 7 April, 2022

The Lost City of D — 14 April, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder — 28 April, 2022

DC League of Super Pets — 19 May, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick — 26 May, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion — 9 June, 2022

Lightyear — 16 June, 2022

Minions: The Rise of Gru — 16 June, 2022

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — 23 June, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 7 July, 2022

Nope — 21 July, 2022

Black Adam — 28 July, 2022

Indiana Jones 5 — 28 July, 2022

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 —29 September, 2022

Avatar 2 — 15 December, 2022

Note: Some of these films will launch on HBO Max in the U.S. but they’ll only be in theatres in Australia. Still, you should be able to access them through the use of a VPN.

After a year of relative quiet, it appears 2021 and 2022 are going to be very packed for cinema lovers. While it’s likely the movie release schedule will shift around as coronavirus continues to impact cinemas, there’s still plenty to look forward to over the next two years.

All movie release dates listed in the article are subject to change.

This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming Australian movie release schedule. The most recent update noted changes to the 2021 and 2022 release schedule including new dates for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Top Gun: Maverick and more.