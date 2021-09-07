After nearly two years of massive change for the global entertainment industry, we’re finally entering a period of relative stability. Numerous delays have seen movies pushed back again and again, but now that vaccine rollouts are beginning and countries are starting to emerge from the covid-induced fog, we finally have a clearer view of what the 2021 film release schedule looks like for Australia.
While some of us are still stuck in lockdown (and may be for some time), the good news is there’ll be plenty of entertainment waiting for us once Australia hits vaccine targets and opens up safely.
From Dune to Spider-Man: No Way Home and everything in between, here’s every major sci-fi, fantasy and horror movie release date currently confirmed for Australia in 2021 and 2022.
Australian movie release dates for 2021
The biggest movies arriving this year include Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die — but there’s plenty of other heavy-hitters on the way including Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a whole bunch more.
Here’s every major sci-fi, horror and fantasy film currently scheduled for the rest of 2021:
- Lamb — 14 October, 2021
- Malignant — 21 October, 2021
- Halloween Kills — 28 October, 2021
- Eternals — 28 October, 2021
- Antlers — 28 October, 2021
- Army of Thieves — 29 October, 2021
- The Many Saints of Newark — 4 November, 2021
- No Time to Die — 11 November, 2021
- Last Night in Soho — 18 November, 2021
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City — 25 November, 2021
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 25 November, 2021
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 2 December, 2021
- Dune — 2 December, 2021
- Encanto — 2 December, 2021
- Spider-Man: No Way Home — 16 December, 2021
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — December 2021*
* Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has multiple listed dates, ranging from October 2021 to January 6, 2022. The exact release date is currently unconfirmed, but it does appear the film will release on Amazon Prime Video, rather than in theatres.
Australian movie release dates for 2022
Over the last few months, many of the films scheduled for 2020 and 2021 have been pushed way back into 2022, so there’ll likely be some familiar names on the 2022 film release list.
Here’s every film currently scheduled to release in 2022 in Australia.
- Clifford the Big Red Dog — 1 January, 2022
- The King’s Man — 1 January, 2022
- The Matrix Resurrections — 1 January, 2022
- The Addams Family 2 — 6 January, 2022
- Morbius — 20 January, 2022
- Rumble — 17 February, 2022
- Uncharted — 17 February, 2022
- The Batman — 3 March, 2022
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 24 March, 2022
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — 7 April, 2022
- The Lost City of D — 14 April, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder — 28 April, 2022
- DC League of Super Pets — 19 May, 2022
- Top Gun: Maverick — 26 May, 2022
- Jurassic World: Dominion — 9 June, 2022
- Lightyear — 16 June, 2022
- Minions: The Rise of Gru — 16 June, 2022
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — 23 June, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 7 July, 2022
- Nope — 21 July, 2022
- Black Adam — 28 July, 2022
- Indiana Jones 5 — 28 July, 2022
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 —29 September, 2022
- Avatar 2 — 15 December, 2022
Note: Some of these films will launch on HBO Max in the U.S. but they’ll only be in theatres in Australia. Still, you should be able to access them through the use of a VPN.
After a year of relative quiet, it appears 2021 and 2022 are going to be very packed for cinema lovers. While it’s likely the movie release schedule will shift around as coronavirus continues to impact cinemas, there’s still plenty to look forward to over the next two years.
All movie release dates listed in the article are subject to change.
This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming Australian movie release schedule. The most recent update noted changes to the 2021 and 2022 release schedule including new dates for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Top Gun: Maverick and more.
