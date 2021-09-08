Netflix Is Releasing An Interactive Film With WWE’s The Undertaker

The Undertaker doesn’t go down easy.

A year after retirement, WWE is wheeling out the Deadman one more time. The league is releasing an interactive film with Netflix that will let viewers control The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E) as they attempt to escape the clutches of The Undertaker.

The whole set-up feels very Resident Evil, with the New Day forced into a haunted mansion filled with devilish, Undertaker-controlled traps. Details about how the interactivity will work are currently scarce, but it’s likely viewers will be solving puzzles and making choices to help the New Day overcome each trap and delve further into the grim mansion.

Why The Undertaker is going after The New Day is pretty unclear at this stage. So far, they’ve had very little to do with the Deadman in WWE storylines — but hey, maybe retirement really got on The Undertaker’s nerves. Maybe he hates the power of positivity. Whatever the case, it appears he’s out for cold, bloody murder in Escape The Undertaker.

It’s one of a handful of WWE projects currently in the works at Netflix, and it’ll soon be joined by a new biopic series exploring the rise of WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

You can check out the official description for the interactive film below, courtesy of Netflix:

“In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion.What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

Spooky stuff, right?

Escape The Undertaker will mark the the first appearances of Kingston, Big E and Woods in a WWE production, but it won’t be a first for Mark “The Undertaker” Calaway. He’s appeared in a variety of WWE Studios films already, including the Flintstones and Scooby-Doo crossover films, and he even did a turn as a zombie penguin in Surf’s Up 2.

Whether or not those particular acting experiences will aid the atmosphere and terror of the upcoming Netflix film remains to be seen.

Escape The Undertaker is currently set to launch on Netflix on October 5, so you won’t have to wait long to experience all the horror-filled goodness WWE has in store. Given many of us will likely miss out on Halloween this year, it might just be the trick to brighten up a gloomy lockdown.