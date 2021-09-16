If you’ve made your way through your backlog of Nintendo Switch games and are currently looking towards the horizon for something new to play, there are a fair few titles to be excited about. October, in particular, is looking pretty packed.
Over the coming months, we’re due for a few long-awaited sequels like Shin Megami Tensei V, new takes on classic franchises like Pokemon Legends: Arceus and remakes of Advance Wars and Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.
There’s also Metroid Dread, which will be the first Nintendo Switch game to be optimised for the upcoming OLED model.
The release date for these new Nintendo Switch games are subject to change, so we’re using the dates that are currently being advertised. Some of these titles could arrive later than expected.
Here’s every major Nintendo Switch game that’s set to be released in 2021 and beyond, and is currently available for physical preorder. We’ve also noted if there’s a cheaper preorder price.
All Of The Major Nintendo Switch Games You Can Currently Preorder
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
Release date: 24 September 2021
Price: $79 (down from $99.95)
- Carrion
Release date: 1 October 2021
Price: $59.95
- FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
Release date: 1 October 2021
Price: $49 (down from $59.95)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
Release date: 5 October 2021
Price: $59
- Metroid Dread
Release date: 8 October 2021
Price: $68 (down from $79.95)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Release date: 21 October 2021
Price: $59 (down from $69.95)
- Mario Party Superstars
Release date: 29 October 2021
Price: $68 (down from $79.95)
- Just Dance 2022
Release date: 4 November 2021
Price: $64 (down from $79.95)
- Shin Megami Tensei V
Release date: 12 November 2021
Price: $68 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond + Pokemon Shining Pearl
Release date: 19 November 2021
Price: $68 each (down from $79.95) (A dual pack also available)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Release date: 3 December 2021
Price: $68 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Release date: 28 January 2022
Price: $68 (down from $79.95)
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is also due to launch on October 8, and you can preorder it now for $539.
New Nintendo Switch Games With Unconfirmed Release Dates
There are a few Nintendo Switch games that we know are due to come out, we just don’t know exactly when that will be. Some of these titles have 2021 placeholder dates, but considering how close we are to the end of this year, a 2022 release seems more likely now.
These unclear release dates haven’t stopped retailers from posting up preorders for these titles. Here are the new Nintendo Switch games you can expect sometime in the vague future:
