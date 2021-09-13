This Week In Games: Age Of Deathloop

Last week was busy enough with Tales of Arise, Sonic Colors, NBA 2K22, WarioWare, and more, but September isn’t slacking off just yet. Along with Daethloop, this week might be one of the busiest we’ve had all year — and one of the most diverse.

Eastward finally launches. There’s the adorable Skatebird. Remember that Aussie horde RTS with tens of thousands of units? Story of Seasons is hitting PC. There’s Gamedec, a cracking looking cyberpunk mystery adventure. Aragami 2 drops, and Switch owners will finally get No No Kuni 2. Remember that photography game from E3, TOEM? That’s out this week as well. And there’s WRC 9 for hardcore rally fans, a game about building a city for beavers, the simulator about running a gas station, and the heavily neon Cruisi’n Blast on the Switch. Dustwind – The Last Resort looks great if you love games like Wasteland 2 or old school Fallout, too.

It’s a massive, massive week. Let’s get started.

Age of Darkness: Final Stand | PC

Aragami 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Game Pass

Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Switch

Cruisi’n Blast | Switch

Crysis Remastered | PC (Steam)

Deathloop | PC, PS5

Dustwind: The Last Resort | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Earth Marines | Switch, Xbox

Eastward | PC, Switch

Flynn: Son of Crimson | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Gamedec | PC

Gas Station Simulator | PC

Honey, I Joined A Cult | PC

I Am Fish | PC

METALLIC CHILD | PC, Switch

Nexomon | Switch

Ni No Kuni 2 | Switch

Phantom Breaker: Omnia | PC

Project Winter | PS4, Switch

RiMS Racing | Switch

Skatebird | PC, Xbox, Switch

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town | PC

Tails of Iron | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Amazing American Circus | PC, Switch

Timberborn | PC

Titan Chaser | Xbox

TOEM: A Photo Adventure | PC, PS5, Switch

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | PC

Christ that’s a lot of games, and a lot of diversity between them too. Let’s start with the one you’d probably least expect: I Am Fish.

What a banger of a week — genuinely something for everyone in this mix. I’m really keen on Toem and Age of Darkness, but Gamedec has been on my radar for months, I’m liking all the footage out of Deathloop so far, and Eastward should be fantastic. Fingers crossed.

See anything you like? Or see something we missed? Shout it out in the comments!