Nier’s Yoko Taro Is Making A Card-Based RPG For The Nintendo Switch

Square Enix’s latest RPG is called Voice Of Cards: The Isle Of Dragon Roars, and is coming out on the Nintendo Switch next month.

The game was revealed on the latest Nintendo Direct, and is trying to be a fresh take on tabletop RPGs, swapping out abstract representations of landscapes and characters with literal cards. Even the world you move across is made up of cards.

Image: Square Enix

The game is due out on October 28, but a demo should be available today, if it’s not already up by the time you’re reading this.