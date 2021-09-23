See Games Differently

Nier’s Yoko Taro Is Making A Card-Based RPG For The Nintendo Switch

Luke Plunkett

Published 28 mins ago: September 24, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:handheld game consoles
nintendo directrpgrpg makersquare enixtarovideo game consoles
Nier’s Yoko Taro Is Making A Card-Based RPG For The Nintendo Switch
Image: Square Enix

Square Enix’s latest RPG is called Voice Of Cards: The Isle Of Dragon Roars, and is coming out on the Nintendo Switch next month.

The game was revealed on the latest Nintendo Direct, and is trying to be a fresh take on tabletop RPGs, swapping out abstract representations of landscapes and characters with literal cards. Even the world you move across is made up of cards.

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

The game is due out on October 28, but a demo should be available today, if it’s not already up by the time you’re reading this.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.