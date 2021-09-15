See Games Differently

The Switch Finally Supports Bluetooth Audio, Sort Of

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: September 15, 2021 at 10:15 am
Image: Nintendo

Have you always wanted to pair your Bluetooth devices with your Nintendo Switch because it’s 2021 and that’s just an expectation for modern devices? Well, now you can.

The latest Nintendo Switch firmware update is now live, and it contains a nice bonus: the ability to finally pair Bluetooth audio devices to the console. The option is available in the setting, but as is always the case, there’s a few caveats.

So while it’s nice to be able to have Bluetooth audio — finally the update doesn’t support Bluetooth microphones. You can also only use “two wireless controllers” while Bluetooth audio is enabled, and additional wireless controllers can’t be paired until Bluetooth audio is disconnected.

Nintendo also warn that “you may experience audio latency” depending on the Bluetooth headphones/earbuds/headset you’re using. And just for extra fun, your Bluetooth audio will automatically be disconnected if you want to play any local wireless games with other handheld Switch users.

So, I mean, at least we’ve got some form of Bluetooth connectivity. It’s bizarrely limited, so much so that you’re probably better off using the USB-C dongle wireless audio headsets that have been floating around for a few years now. But hey, at least something is there.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

