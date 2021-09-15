The Switch Finally Supports Bluetooth Audio, Sort Of

Have you always wanted to pair your Bluetooth devices with your Nintendo Switch because it’s 2021 and that’s just an expectation for modern devices? Well, now you can.

The latest Nintendo Switch firmware update is now live, and it contains a nice bonus: the ability to finally pair Bluetooth audio devices to the console. The option is available in the setting, but as is always the case, there’s a few caveats.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output. For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: https://t.co/vzAB6lZTDu pic.twitter.com/6J5xcDl5kU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

So while it’s nice to be able to have Bluetooth audio — finally — the update doesn’t support Bluetooth microphones. You can also only use “two wireless controllers” while Bluetooth audio is enabled, and additional wireless controllers can’t be paired until Bluetooth audio is disconnected.

Nintendo also warn that “you may experience audio latency” depending on the Bluetooth headphones/earbuds/headset you’re using. And just for extra fun, your Bluetooth audio will automatically be disconnected if you want to play any local wireless games with other handheld Switch users.

So, I mean, at least we’ve got some form of Bluetooth connectivity. It’s bizarrely limited, so much so that you’re probably better off using the USB-C dongle wireless audio headsets that have been floating around for a few years now. But hey, at least something is there.