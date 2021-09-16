See Games Differently

Puma’s Official Animal Crossing Sneakers Look Very Cosy

Luke Plunkett

Published 60 mins ago: September 16, 2021 at 10:45 am -
Filed to:animal crossing
Puma’s Official Animal Crossing Sneakers Look Very Cosy
Image: Puma

So Puma has had the Nintendo licence for a little while now, and where their first Mario shoes were a miss, their second attempts were an improvement. These next ones though, with an Animal Crossing theme, are easily the best yet.

Image: Puma Image: Puma

Update 16/9: Nintendo and Puma have announced that the collection will be available in Australia through the PUMA website and select retailers from September 18.

They’re a Puma Wild Rider silhouette, and are the first in three pairs that Nintendo and the German athletic company have coming. The colours are perfect, the Animal Crossing branding is perfect, the suede is perfect, everything about these is great, right down to the gum sole, which I am forever a sucker for.

Image: Puma Image: Puma

In addition to the shoes, there will also be a line of merch with a similar energy, like this hoodie. There’s no release date for any of this, but when it does, most of it will release in both kids and adults sizing.

