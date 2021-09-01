Swing Into Horizon Zero Dawn For $12 With These PS4, PS5 Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sony has been rolling out 60 FPS PS5 updates for a few PS4 titles, including Ghost of Tsushima, God of War and The Last of Us Part II. The latest game to receive this update is Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn.

While we wait for its sequel Horizon Forbidden West to materialise in February 2022, now is a great time to pick up the original game, either for the first time or a next-gen replay.

Coincidentally, Amazon is currently offering the Complete Edition for Horizon Zero Dawn for $12. That’s a pretty unbeatable price, especially for a game that has been hanging out on our best PS4 games list since it was released.

If Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t your vibe, there are a few other solid deals for PS4 and PS5 games going at the moment, with titles like Resident Evil Village discounted down to $68 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales selling for $59. You can check out these other game deals below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best PS4 game deals under $20

If you really want to grab some cheap games, Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t the only PlayStation’s Hits title that’s currently on sale. Usually selling for $24.95, some of these big AAA titles are now going for $12 too. If you’ve somehow never played any of these PS4 games, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about them.

The list includes:

As mentioned earlier, God of War and The Last of Us Part II can both run at 60 FPS on the PS5 too.

While these two titles aren’t a part of the Hits line, both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Detroit Become Human are currently going for $19 each, down from $54.95.

The best PS4 and PS5 game deals

If you’ve worked your way through your shame pile and are currently on the lookout for something new to play, these cheaper prices might just be the push you need. Any sale that knocks a PS5 game’s price to under $90 is a-okay by me, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

Here are the best deals you can currently grab for PS5 games:

And here’s the list of PS4 game deals:

While the copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the PS4 edition of the game, if you own a PS5, then you have access to the enhanced Intergrade version of the game. Having Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will also let you then purchase the Episode Intermission DLC.

A full-price PS5 copy of FF7 Remake Intergrade goes for $114.95, so it’s cheaper to grab a cheap PS4 copy, get the free PS5 upgrade, and then buy the Episode Intermission DLC separately.