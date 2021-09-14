What You Need To Know About Pokémon Shining Diamond / Brilliant Pearl

It’s a great time to be a Pokémon fan, with several major franchise entries set to launch over the next few months. Pokémon Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl are the next two games arriving on the Nintendo Switch, and whether you’ve played the original versions or you’re coming in fresh, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Diamond and Pearl are two of the most fun and creative Pokémon games around, and it’s fantastic to see them return in shiny, remastered form this November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming games.

What are Pokémon Diamond and Pearl about?

Like other Pokémon games, Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl are about getting your very first Pokémon and starting off on a world-spanning adventure to avert ecological disaster as an evil squad (Team Galactic) schemes in the background.

In your travels, you’ll face off against gym leaders, enter your Pokémon in beauty contests and become the greatest trainer of all time.

As far as structure goes, anyone who’s played a Pokémon game will be familiar with these games and how they work. Still, Sinnoh is one of the best Pokémon regions and there’s plenty of secrets to discover.

What are the Pokémon starters for Diamond and Pearl?

In Pokémon Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl, you’ll be able to choose from three starter Pokémon: Piplup, Chimchar and Turtwig.

Piplup is a water-type Pokémon that resembles a penguin, and you’ll want it by your side because it can eventually learn important moves to help you navigate the world.

Chimchar is a fire-type Pokémon that resembles a monkey and has one of the most powerful evolutions of the three starters.

Turtwig is a grass-type Pokémon that looks like a turtle, and has mighty powerful leaf-based attacks.

All three have their own merits, but you may find choosing Piplup will give you an early game advantage due to its high-powered attacks and ability to learn essential HMs.

What’s new in Pokemon Shining Diamond and Pokemon Brilliant Pearl?

The most noticeable difference between the original Diamond and Pearl and their new gen counterparts is art style (the pixel art has been interpreted as ‘chibi’ in the remakes), but there are also a few other key updates you should know about.

Super Contests have been given a facelift, for one. In the new version of the game, these competitions will be more dynamic and have a dance and costume element.

In addition, you’ll also be able to dress up your trainer, with a new dress-up system that takes cues directly from Sword, Shield and other recent Poké adventures.

The Underground (detailed below) is also getting a refresh, with new terrains to explore and more items to add to your secret base.

What Pokémon are exclusive to Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl?

While an official Pokémon list is yet to be confirmed for the Diamond and Pearl remakes, it’s likely they’ll reflect the original exclusives.

In that case, here’s what you can expect for each game:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Exclusive Pokémon

Seel

Dewgong

Scyther

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Scizor

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Poochyena

Mightyena

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Kecleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Stunky

Skuntank

Dialga

Pokemon Shining Pearl Exclusive Pokémon

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slowking

Pinsir

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Houndour

Houndoom

Stantler

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Sheildon

Bastiodon

Glameow

Purugly

Palkia

Does Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl have multiplayer?

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl were the first two Pokémon games to really take advantage of the Wi-Fi compatibility of the Nintendo DS, and they introduced a range of features which connected players.

Luckily, these will all be returning in Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl — so yes, you’ll be able to play with your friends in multiplayer mode.

You can take part in online Pokémon trainer battles and tournaments in both games, as well as visit your mates in The Underground.

READ MORE There Is No Pain In Pokémon Diamond and Pearl's Underground

In The Underground, a returning multiplayer map, you’ll be able to mine rocks with friends, play capture the flag and build a secret base filled with decorations or traps. While multiplayer is a minor part of both Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl, The Underground was brilliant in the Nintendo DS games, and it should be just as fun and wholesome here.

Pokémon Shining Diamond / Brilliant Pearl: Release Date

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl are currently set to release on November 19, 2021.

You can purchase them in a two-pack or separately in both physical and digital editions.

Pokemon Shining Diamond & Brilliant Pearl: Australian Price

Most Australian retailers are stocking Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for the usual $69 price point, but you can get it for a bargain $68 at both Harvey Norman and Amazon.

Completists are also able to pick up a two-pack including both games for $134 at Amazon or JB Hi-Fi.