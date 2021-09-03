Everywhere You Can Grab A Cheap PS5 Controller In Australia

While getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 has been a lot easier said than done for some, those lucky enough to get their hands on one have apparently been playing the absolute hell out of it. If you’re currently in need of a replacement PS5 controller, want to pick up a spare, or don’t particularly care for the colour of the standard controller, you can currently grab a nice deal on the DualSense if you know where to look.

Where can you grab a cheap Dualsense controller?

While you’ll get a white Dualsense controller with your PS5, there are also two additional colours available separately, Midnight Black and Comic Red. In terms of price, the Midnight Black version shares the same RRP as the standard PS5 controller, $109.95. However, the Cosmic Red is a little bit more expensive at $119.95. Why the extra $10? Beats me.

In terms of discounts, mWave has the cheapest price available for the Dualsense at $95. Amazon is currently offering the standard controller and the Midnight Black version for $99, which includes free shipping. Catch also has the standard and Midnight Black controller for $99 as well, along with Target.

If red is more your colour, mWave is selling the Cosmic Red Dualsense controller for $105, while Amazon has it for $108.71. Both Target and Catch are selling the controller for $109.

Are there any essential PS5 controller accessories?

There’s the Dualsense Charging Station, which will let you charge two PS5 controllers simultaneously. It’s a pretty simple click-in cradle dock that’ll help you avoid fussing around with USB ports and cables.

With an RRP of $49.95, the only place that seems to be offering a discount for the Dualsense Charging Station is mWave, where you can pick it up for $45.

And if you’re looking for some games to play with your brand new controller, there are a few decent deals for titles like Resident Evil Village, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart currently available too, which you can check out here.