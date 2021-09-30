See Games Differently

Here’s Where You Can Grab The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset For Cheap In Australia

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 5 seconds ago: September 30, 2021 at 2:06 pm -
Filed to:3d audio
ps5pulse 3d headset
Here’s Where You Can Grab The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset For Cheap In Australia
Image: PlayStation
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

One of the PlayStation 5‘s many next-gen features is the inclusion of Tempest AudioTech, which helps to create immersive 3D surround sound. This 3D audio feature was initially only available through a PS5-compatible headset, but a recent firmware update has extended its support to include built-in TV speakers.

While any pair of compatible headphones will let you experience the PS5’s immersive sound tech, Sony’s official headset is “engineered to take full advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities“. The Pulse 3D headset connects to your PS5 wirelessly via Bluetooth with a playtime of around 12 hours, or by plugging it directly into the DualSense controller’s 3.5mm audio jack.

If you’re looking to take full advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, here’s everywhere you can snag Sony’s official headset with a nice discount.

READ MORE
Everywhere You Can Grab A Cheap PS5 Controller In Australia

Where can you get a PS5 Pulse 3D headset for cheap?

ps5 headset
Image: Sony

Unlike its parent console, the Pulse 3D headset isn’t too difficult to find. Currently, it’s only available in white and retails for $159.95. A Midnight Black version of the headset is due out at the end of October, but it doesn’t look like there are any deals for this new colour variant at the moment.

Amazon Australia is currently selling the PS5 headset for $129, which includes free shipping too. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can score an additional 10% off with a coupon deal, which will bring the PS5 headset’s price down to $116.10.

If you aren’t already a Prime member and aren’t keen on adding another subscription to your plate, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial. So you can grab the $43.85 discount and then cancel the subscription before the trial period ends.

JB Hi-Fi is also selling the Pulse 3D headset for $129, while both Target and Mwave have it for $139.

If you do pick up the wireless PS5 headset, don’t forget to customise your 3D Audio Profile too.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.