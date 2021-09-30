Here’s Where You Can Grab The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset For Cheap In Australia

One of the PlayStation 5‘s many next-gen features is the inclusion of Tempest AudioTech, which helps to create immersive 3D surround sound. This 3D audio feature was initially only available through a PS5-compatible headset, but a recent firmware update has extended its support to include built-in TV speakers.

While any pair of compatible headphones will let you experience the PS5’s immersive sound tech, Sony’s official headset is “engineered to take full advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities“. The Pulse 3D headset connects to your PS5 wirelessly via Bluetooth with a playtime of around 12 hours, or by plugging it directly into the DualSense controller’s 3.5mm audio jack.

If you’re looking to take full advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, here’s everywhere you can snag Sony’s official headset with a nice discount.

Where can you get a PS5 Pulse 3D headset for cheap?

Unlike its parent console, the Pulse 3D headset isn’t too difficult to find. Currently, it’s only available in white and retails for $159.95. A Midnight Black version of the headset is due out at the end of October, but it doesn’t look like there are any deals for this new colour variant at the moment.

Amazon Australia is currently selling the PS5 headset for $129, which includes free shipping too. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can score an additional 10% off with a coupon deal, which will bring the PS5 headset’s price down to $116.10.

If you aren’t already a Prime member and aren’t keen on adding another subscription to your plate, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial. So you can grab the $43.85 discount and then cancel the subscription before the trial period ends.

JB Hi-Fi is also selling the Pulse 3D headset for $129, while both Target and Mwave have it for $139.

If you do pick up the wireless PS5 headset, don’t forget to customise your 3D Audio Profile too.