Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 1/9: Updated with new information on Target.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Target has stock of the PS5 Digital Edition right now, but there’s nothing available for the full-size console just yet. Stock of both consoles usually always drops within the same day, though. Update 10:18 AM AEST: The digital edition is sold out now, but the full PS5 console should be available later today. Keep an eye out.

Big W: PS5 Stock

Update 25/8: There’s no full-size consoles available at the moment, but stock of the Digital Edition consoles are available if you’re quick. Good luck!

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Amazon’s PlayStation 5 disc version and Digital PS5 editions are all sold out for now.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

EB Games are currently taking pre-orders for the PS5 console, both by itself and in bundle packages with accessories, headsets and Ratchet & Clank. A listing isn’t available at the moment for the PS5 Digital Edition, but don’t get too excited: EB’s page says the consoles won’t arrive until October.

If you’ve got $200 to throw down on a deposit, you can preorder a console from EB here.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

With online orders still not available, your best shot with JB is to call up your local store and ask if you can be added to a pre-order list. Kotaku Australia readers have had success with that in the past; you can find all the phone numbers you need via the JB Store Finder page.

Good luck!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering the disc version and Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PlayStation 5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the full-size console or the Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition. You’ll have to call up 1300 728 637 to confirm eligibility and place an order, but there’s no guarantee right now on stock.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able re-open orders soon.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone, and no word on when the next shipment will drop.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Sony is offering updates on availability for consoles, but it appears stock is sold out for now. Stay up to date with news here.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman’s stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.