How Much It’d Cost To Build A PC To Rival The PS5, Xbox Series X In Australia

Alex Walker

Published 52 mins ago: September 9, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Image: Kotaku
The PS5 and Xbox Series X have finally landed in Australia at $749 a piece — and they’re offering an awful lot for that price. So if you wanted to enjoy that same quality experience on PC, just how much would it cost?

Before we begin, there’s a few caveats we need to highlight. Games on aren’t built to take advantage of NVMe drives the same way they’re benefiting on consoles, so even on the fastest PCI-e 4.0 drive today you won’t get substantially better loading times than, say, a regular SSD. Price is also a major factor, so top-tier PC GPUs are totally out of the question.

I’m also going to discount the cost of a keyboard and a mouse in the PC build. Those are accessories the majority of people generally already have on hand — or can acquire from a friend for nothing in a pinch. Similarly, the cost of a monitor won’t be counted. This one’s pretty straightforward: we don’t factor in the cost of a TV when buying a console, and so it makes sense not to add the premium into a PC build either.

However, I will be adding the cost of Windows 10 Home into the mix. You could use a PC without it if you really wanted to, but that’s like saying you shouldn’t buy PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/Xbox Live on the consoles — it’s really not the same experience without it. However, if you’re capable of bringing your Windows 10 license over to a new rig, that’s a factor that should be considered.

Speaking of the subscriptions, I’ll also be calculating them over the course of three years. I’ll explain why in the following sections. And games will be covered too, although I’m not incorporating them into the price of each individual build.

As a final note: for the portion of international readers on Kotaku Australia, please note that all prices below are in Australian dollars. This isn’t something I usually earmark up front, but components pricing in Australia is significantly different than what’s available in the United States. The Australia Tax is still very real.

Cost of the PS5, Xbox Series X in Australia

xbox series s
Image: Kotaku Australia

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 cost $749 in Australia, but the total end price is different after their respective subscriptions are factored in.

For the PS5, PlayStation Plus costs or $11.95/month or $79.95/year. So over three years, if you don’t buy any additional games, you’re looking at an extra $239.85, or $989.80 with the console included. 

For Xbox Series X, you’ll need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — which costs $15.95/month. The first month is always $1, so over the course of one year you’ll pay $176.45, and $559.25 over three years ($15.95 * 35 months + $1). 

In total, that brings the Xbox Series X cost over three years to $1308.25. And while that doesn’t include the cost of games, Xbox Game Pass has a lot more titles, EA Play access, and exclusives like Halo: Infinite and future Bethesda games will be added to the service for free. So that’s something.

Cost of building a PC in Australia

pc ps5 xbox
Image: Kotaku Australia

Building a PC that can accomplish the same as the PS5 and Xbox Series X is a bit complicated, and there’s a couple of reasons why.

Firstly, consoles are traditionally sold at a loss. That doesn’t mean retailers like JB Hi-Fi are losing money on the consoles, but Sony and Microsoft famously sell them at a loss to recoup more money on games, services and these days, microtransactions. That doesn’t happen in the PC world, so there’s a higher margin on every individual piece of tech.

So to do this fairly, I’m going to spec out a couple of systems. The first is a PC matching how much you would spend on the Xbox Series X or the PS5 over three years. You could just build a PC around the upfront cost, but part of the PC platform is bearing an upfront cost for a longer-term benefit, so I think it’s fairer and more realistic to build it out that way.

The second PC will be one that can match the current capabilities of the new consoles. For this, I’m targeting something that can hit 1440p/120FPS or 4K/120 FPS in esports titles (like Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow 6: Siege, Counter-Strike and so on). This also matches the reality for the PS5 and Xbox Series X: they don’t hit a locked 120 FPS at 4K anyway, but it’s also still very early days for developers.

Building a PC for the cost of an PS5 or Xbox Series X

ryzen 3900x
Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched, you could build a decent little rig for around the $1000 mark. It certainly wouldn’t support real-time ray-tracing, and 4K gaming was absolutely out of the question, but you could absolutely build a serviceable rig.

Almost 12 months on, the market is substantially more expensive. Prices of everything have completely shot up, by virtue of the fact that supply of everything is restricted, seemingly for years. And if you’re trying to stay within a budget, especially one with limited room to play, having to drop another $129 on Windows definitely doesn’t help.

The best thing we can do is to start with a Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, an older-gen six-core Ryzen part that still represents great entry-level value. It ships with its own cooler, so that helps a lot. The MSI B450 Tomahawk gets us something to plug the CPU into, and it has a single M.2 slot for NVMe drives in the future. The Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4-3200 CL16 kit is cheap and performs well, and the Crucial BX500 provides a 1TB SSD that should be sufficient at this price point.

Video cards are the real problem. Back around Christmas you could buy a RX 580 for about $220, which would have been an ideal inclusion for a system like this. Now, you can’t even get a GTX 1050 Ti without spending at least $349. Even a last-generation RTX 2060 is selling for almost $1000 in today’s market, which shows just how ridiculous the situation is right now.

On the case front, the Deepcool Gamer Storm Earlkase RGB V2 Case Black is available for $49, so at least we’re not spending more on that front. And the Corsair CV450 should give us the power required at a low pricepoint.

Here’s the total price list so far:

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz 6-Core Processor ($249.00 @ Scorptec)
  • Motherboard: MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX ATX AM4 Motherboard ($139.00 @ Amazon Australia)
  • Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory ($125.00 @ Amazon Australia)
  • GPU: ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 580 OC ($549 @ Scorptec)
  • Storage: Crucial BX500 1 TB 2.5″ Solid State Drive ($124.00 @ PLE Computers)
  • Power Supply: Corsair CV 450 W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply ($59.00 @ Mwave Australia)
  • Case: Deepcool Gamer Storm Earlkase RGB V2 Case Black ($49.00 @ PC Case Gear)
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Home ($129 @ Amazon Australia)

Total: $1,423

Basically, the price of the system has jumped by a few hundred dollars since the consoles launched — and it’s a worse system.

There’s another kicker too: you’ll notice that the cost of the parts above is all from separate retailers, which means the price will skyrocket due to all the extra shipping fees. So to limit that, most people generally buy all their PC parts from the same retailer, or two retailers at most. And when you do that, the prices can wildly change. (One other caveat though: Windows 10 keys are digital, so there’s no need to pay extra for a Windows license from a certain store — just order it from the cheapest place possible.)

The lack of supply, however, means that a lot of places don’t have all parts in stock like they normally would. Only Umart has good prices on the RX 580 right now — the next best option would cost you $500 or more. Many stores have two or three parts. RAM and SSDs are in fairly good supply locally, but vendors might not have that particular power supply. Or the case. Or that specific motherboard.

rtx 3080
Image: Kotaku Australia

And the problem with the system above is, clearly, it’s not going to accomplish any of the high frame rates that the next-gen consoles can do. Sure: most games on the PS5 or Xbox Series X will be running at 60 FPS or 30 FPS with ray tracing. But with the system above, forget about ray tracing. The GPUs literally can’t support it. Buying one that can would cost you more than double what the next-gen consoles cost in Australia. (Even cards that are great at 1440p and 4K gaming, like the RX 6800 XT, are now selling for over $2,000, while the RX 6800 is no longer being produced.)

Our RX 580 build above will get good frame rates in games like Counter-Strike or Dota 2, but not at 4K. And you’ll be able to get around 120 FPS in more modern games at something like 1080p, but you might have to sacrifice some image quality — using High or Medium instead of Highest/Ultra presets — to get there.

So what would it take to build a PC that can match the consoles in terms of image quality, has support for ray tracing (but only at 30 FPS — we’re not aiming for 4K/60 FPS with this) and has storage that better mirrors what the PS5 and Xbox Series X can do?

Let’s find out.

Building a PC that can match the PS5, Xbox Series X in Australia

nvme deals
Image: Kotaku / Alex Walker

The upgrades sure as hell won’t come cheap. Our best option today is the RTX 3070. That card was priced at an MSRP of $809 in Australia, but at the time of writing the best option I can find in stock was the $1399 ZOTAC Gaming GeForce Twin Edge from PLE Computers.

That should give you an idea of how rough this is going to be.

To properly match the consoles we’ll need at least an 8-core CPU, better NVMe storage that utilises PCIe 4.0 drives, a motherboard that supports it all, and a better power supply and case to house it all. We’ll also want a slightly more efficient CPU cooler so the 5600X isn’t forced to drop clock speeds to keep temperatures in check.

ryzen 5900x
Image: Kotaku Australia
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHz 6-Core Processor ($398.77 @ JW Computers)
  • CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition 57.3 CFM CPU Cooler ($59.00 @ PC Byte)
  • GPU: ZOTAC Gaming GeForce Twin Edge RTX 3070 ($1399 @ PLE Computers)
  • Motherboard: MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK ATX AM4 Motherboard ($199.00 @ Centre Com)
  • Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory ($125.00 @ Amazon Australia)
  • Storage: Samsung 980 Pro 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive ($265.00 @ Centre Com)
  • Case: Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case ($129.00 @ JW Computers)
  • Power Supply: Corsair RM (2019) 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($159.00 @ Centre Com)
  • OS: Windows 10 Home ($129 @ Amazon Australia)

Total: $2862.77

As with the PC before, the price of this build has gone up by a few hundred dollars since the PS5 / Xbox Series X launch — and there’s more trade-offs. There’s less storage (our previous build had an NVMe drive and an SSD drive), and obviously we haven’t factored in the cost of a monitor. That said, you don’t factor in the cost of a TV when buying a console either.

Still, $2800+ is quite a bit away from $749. And if you are the kind of person who can’t extract the cost of a monitor from their PC, then you’ve got several hundred dollars to add on top of that, if not more.

Cost of games on PC vs. PS5, Xbox Series X

Image: Cyberpunk 2077

One area where PC has a longer-term advantage is that discounts generally tend to be much steeper and more frequent on the PC. That’s helped by healthier competition across platforms, and while there’s no automatic freebies as a result of owning a PC (given that we’re not factoring in, say, the cost of Game Pass on PC) you can access games that become free to own on Steam or Epic Games when they’re available. And generally, they’re pretty damn good.

AAA games — which are probably the easiest comparison point between PC and consoles — can vary a lot. Take Tales of Arise, probably the first major JRPG to drop on next-gen consoles so far. That’s $89.95 digitally through Steam for PC, and $99.95 on the PlayStation Store whether you want the PS4 or PS5 version. If you shop around, you can get Tales of Arise on console for $69. On PC, the price has dropped to as low as $67.

Another good example: Deathloop. It’s $89.95 if you have PS+ through the PlayStation Store, and $99.95 if you don’t. Retailers are selling the game for around $79.95, however. And while the digital price through Steam is pretty high, PC users have been able to get Deathloop for around $69.

So it’s really hard to say whether you’d save more in the long-term buying games on PC vs. the PS5 or Xbox Series X. It comes down to what games you’re actually buying, and whether you’re happy to wait to play a few months to play them. The PC can be a lot better for indie titles and AA games that are discounted more frequently than on the consoles, but the consoles also have the benefit of super aggressive discounting by the likes of JB Hi-Fi, Big W and so on. (There’s also the Xbox Game Pass factor: what happens to things like the next Fallout or Starfield when you can access them via a $1/month special deal?)

ps5
Image: Sony

What the comparison really makes clear is just how much the consoles are sold at a loss. When you look at how much a lot of the individual components cost, it’s hard not to appreciate the upfront value for the customer when thinking about the availability of future technologies like ray tracing or the superfast SSDs.

This doesn’t mean all the platforms are equal or that the value is equivalent from a purely gaming perspective — because PCs, of course, are capable of doing much more than playing games. Some games just aren’t, and won’t be, accessible on consoles. A lot of good MMOs, free-to-play games and indie titles aren’t available on consoles, not to mention the many excellent mods that keep games alive long after their developers and publishers move on.

So there’s a lot of caveats and asterisks with all of this. But even factoring that in, if you’re wondering whether the consoles are worth the price — honestly? For what they can do, and the fact that PC upgrades come around a lot more frequently than console generations, $749 is a bloody good deal.

This article has been updated with new pricing to reflect the current state of the market.

  • Great article. Perhaps the real question is “How much does it cost to build a PC… that will be noticeably better (performance-wise) than a next gen console?”

    • I think when building a PC it would be a bad idea to try and totally exceed a console’s performance across the board this year. At leaast for the next year or so. Storage in particular is pretty borked, to ‘match’ speeds you’re paying a stupid amount, when most people would probably be fine just using a 2.5″ SATA SSD (4TB~$600) given the advantage in storage space and the potential savings on the required mobo.

      That said just a 3070 alone will likely have quite a bit more horsepower than the GPUs in the consoles – but without the hardware specific optimisations for each game comparing performance directly becomes difficult to parse. Same with the CPU.

      Generally speaking I think if you’re speccing out a PC I think you should do it for your other needs / interests first, and then add a little for games. If you only use a PC for games the value proposition is a bit off, but as soon as you use it for work, photo / video editing etc. then PCs offer (imo) great value. Games are way cheaper if you don’t buy at launch (and sometimes even when you do), your potential library is insanely large and the options you have to tweak performance to exactly your tastes is a big advantage (gaining a few frames with low res shadows, dropping a few for greater draw distance etc.).

      If you are just comparing raw performance from the new consoles to a potential PC I’m sure the PC would come up short every time, but that’s always been a strange comparison to me, the sorts of value both offer are just different.

  • A fascinating read, Alex. In addition to the losses Sony and Microsoft must make on the hardware (at least for the first 12–24 months of its lifespan), they do have a massive advantage over building your own PC: economies of scale. They can order a zillion of a given component at the absolute lowest price to minimise their losses. In the case of a PC home build, every component manufacturer will likely be making a profit from each part. I’m mainly a PC-guy myself, but I reckon this generation of consoles in particular represent excellent value for money.

  • My main reasons for continuing with PC gaming is:
    Backlog – The games tend to work forever (sometimes with modding required), so there’s no need to repurchase. You can generally always play the same game as consoles but with the best possible fidelity (if your system is up to scratch).
    Ultra Wide… Not all games support it, but outside of VR it is the most immersive way to game.

  • This is almost like a false dichotomy – there are almost infinitely more uses you can put a decent PC to, not just to be a mouth-breathing couch cretin! :).
    Case in point, my $1000 box from 5 years ago still allows me to play all of the many games I want to; I’ve WFH on it daily all year during this C-19 pandemic; I run a Linux VM slurpbox on it; it serves a Plex home media server 24×7; I can browse the web without limit (including Pornhub! :); I can install almost any application (Windows or Nix) to try-b4-I-buy (same with PC games :). Also, I can still use a controller if I really want to (only ever had one game needed it for Steam remote play that I actually bought a PS4 dual-shock for) OR the much preferred and infinitely better for most fps/OTS/mmo style games – keyboard & mouse! (yes, they are top end gamer peripherals, but money clearly isn’t the only or even most important concern for *most* even semi-hardcore PC gamers). And good luck with a full 3-monitor HOTAS/rudder pedal flight-sim setup on any console lol! I almost went down this path for Elite:D, but even SW:Squadrons or something like Star Citzen, vapourware that it is, will benefit hugely from proper flight sim set up immersion.

    Perhaps the key, most critical factor of all: there are far more Windows games I want to play that require a PC, than anything PS/XB exclusive. In fact, the only game I ever *almost* bought a PS4 for was Journey…and looky looky here, a couple years of patience & it’s available on PC! 🙂

    • I think the point of the article “As per the headline” was to see what it would cost to build a PC with the same graphical capability as the next gen consoles. Like if you tried to build your own PS5. No one is disputing the added versatility of a PC.

      • Sure, but then who in their right mind would spend only as much on a PC just because that’s the threshold for a console and THEN only ever use the PC to play games & for absolutely nothing else? Hence my intro comment about this being a ‘false dichotomy’ in comparison terms. In other words, the exercise has no practical value whatsoever in anything resembling most ppl’s reality ;).

        Perhaps a better exercise would have been to see how much you need to add onto a console to make it anywhere near as versatile or flexible/multi-purpose as even a midrange PC ;-p. The cost of even a half-decent 4K TV with a high refresh (not the Kogan crap we have :), would add somewhere between $1-2K to the equation alone (3-4 times a decent 4K monitor mind you). Granted, no one is going to buy an expensive 4K tv just to play console games on, but there you have it, potato/potato, tomato/tomato.

        • If you were to build a PC for all the capability it has, but you wanted it to have the same gaming related specs as a PS5, this article would tell you how much you’d need to spend at a minimum. I think that’s the point of it, and while not intended to be a guide, it’s an interesting thing to ponder.

        • People buying a console just for games would probably only be buying a PC instead, just for games.

          Even if they weren’t, you can just get a decent laptop PLUS the console and still pay $500 less

  • Hmm no. The second build is NOT how you build a gaming PC.

    I like your first machine, but lets just swap that 580 out for a NVIDIA 2060.

    Thats only 200$ more. With a total of $1300 + the ability up upgrade cheaply in a few years if you want.

    That way now you get DLSS + Raytracing, and comparable performance to those consoles normally, with better performance when the titles is a DLSS one.

    • Sure, but then you’re paying more for a PC than the Xbox Series X upfront and that’s not even leaving any headroom for, say, a cheap keyboard and mouse. So you’re kind of going against the whole proposition of the exercise there.

      But that’s why I wanted to go down this little thought experiment in the first place. There’s going to be families or people who just have hard caps on their budgets. Paying $300 or $400 extra for a PC – which they might need for school work or the home or whatever reason – might be the absolute stretch as is. Going even further to add the 2060 into the mix may just not be possible.

      Anyway, it’s fun to crunch the numbers and see how everything shakes out locally. Naturally, everyone’s needs are different.

  • Great article. What you cannot put a price on of course is the amount of effort and agony (and satisfaction too) that comes from building a PC and troubleshooting hardware and software. The last rig I built was set up for 3D (~2009) and was amazing, but it all just got too much: the cost was ridiculous, the sheer amount of time trying to get things optimised or just working. I’ve been a console gamer since playing Skyrim on the couch in 2011…
    The thing is though – so far this console generation feels just like a PC upgrade. Everything is backwards compatible, we’re waiting on patches to take full advantage of the new hardware for most games – and like any PC upgrade it feels great but also not that essential. Quick resume though on series X – is glorious and nothing in PC land comes close.

  • Great article! As a casual observer it seems like PC gaming has dramatically gone up in price, has there always been a 2-3x difference in price between a console and it’s rough equivalent PC?

    My take on the caveats – if you put game pass ultimate on xbox as an essential, then you could include game pass on the PC build too. So it’s either $750 vs $2300 hardware, $1324 vs $2700 with 3 years of game pass or $1710 vs $2957 with 5 years.

    I’d say it’s reasonable to assume a typical gamer has a 4K TV but not a 4K monitor, so that could be considered an additional cost too ($1710 vs $3357)

    However most console gamers probably own a PC too, you could factor in the cost of non-gaming PC ownership, maybe $1000 every 5 years? That takes it to about $1700 for 5 years of console vs $2300 for 5 years of PC, not too much difference really.

    The biggest problem with the two comparisons is the PC case! It makes the PS5 look like a Series S in size!

    • Maybe. But I don’t think XGP is essential on PC because that also ties you into the Xbox ecosystem — people might prefer to be playing on Steam, where more friends and a wider range of games are. Or you’ve got things like GOG. And then there’s exclusives which only become available on PC through Epic.

      So it’s a bit more complicated on that front. Similarly with the monitor – a good 1440p screen makes a lot of sense vs a 4K model, and those can often be for around half the price.

      Console gamers owning a PC isn’t something that I think I’d want to factor into the equation because that might not be true: they might own a Macbook for study, or just a leftover from doing uni assignments, or an actual PC they do other work on. But that opens up a different can of worms because it’s no longer a straight gaming comparison, and that’s why I didn’t go down that road — there’s just too many variables, and too many changes in circumstance.

  • I think you need the cost of a monitor or TV that will take advantage of the frame rates factored into the three year cost as well. 4k TVs have been standard for about 3-4 years now, but how often are people buying new TVs? A significant number of people would still be on 1080p TVs and the same goes for PC monitors, or if they are on 1440p plus they certainly wouldn’t be variable refresh rates if they haven’t upgraded for the three to five plus years that seems to be the sensible upgrade cycle on PC at the moment.

    • Yeah it’s interesting, I have a great 4k 65 inch TV but I have it for movies, TV shows and games. I’d presumably already have it even if I didn’t have a series x. Gaming monitors though, I have no need for one as I have surface tablets for all my day to day stuff. So if I’m bulling a gaming pc I’m going to ahve to spend big to get a good 4k monitor at a decent size. It’s sure worn be 65 inch either

      But then on the flip side, there will be people who have great monitors already becuase they use them for work or whatever.

      Good chat haha

  • Great read.

    Another thing to consider is the cost of the games. I usually grab one of each console + have my gaming pc & laptop. And every generation I end up buying most of my games on PC simply because their price point is significantly less, and there is much heavier / consistent discounting.

    Some of the PS store discounts ended being good at the end of this gen – but now they are tiering prices up for next gen games…I’m not sold yet.

    Plus you can easily get more than 600gb storage on PC lol. That was the main thing that has held me back from early purchase in this gen. Bet they’ll both release larger storage versions within the year.

    • I feel bad for the money conscious people who fell for the trap of buying a digital only version of a next gen console, in an effort to save some money. Being locked into buying exclusively from the PS Store is going to be costly long term.

      • Actually for a family who will use the PS+ membership and nothing else, it’s a really cheap way of accumulating lots of decent titles.

        I really wouldn’t waste time feeling bad for them.

        • Heh, not actually feeling bad, but you get what I mean.
          It’s been a few years since I had a PS+ membership, but I recall then the offerings were mostly crap games. They’ve gotten a lot better now? I may need to renew!

      • I can’t understand buying a digital only console. The $100 you saved will be gobbled up in a few games with the extra cost. And they take years to go down (unless it’s a shite game)

        Although a nice thing about PC is you don’t have to pay for DLC. I’m not saying people should pirate things like proper expansions. But the shit in the new AC games. Go for it. Double the launch price of the game just in MTX. Wtf

  • I’ve traditionally been a pc gamer but this generation I’ve switched to consoles for gaming (at least for a the next 2 years). The main reasons are the heavy discounting on the hardware and the crazy value of game pass both now and what’s coming down the pipe from all the studios Microsoft bought. $750 for an xsx is crazy given what it has inside it. It’s been many generations since the price/performance ratio of a console on launch was this good, I’m just guessing but it may have been as far back as n64 and ps1?

    It’s also worth noting that for the $2600 you priced up you could buy an XBOX series X, a PS5, a switch and a low/mid tier PC. This strategy gives you access to all exclusives and a PC for non-gaming tasks, the only thing you’d miss out on is any PC game exclusive that required high end hardware to run (I don’t think they are that common, many pc exclusives are indie titles and mmos and such).

    Alternatively get an xsx and an OLED instead of a high end pc. Enjoy your 4k 60fps HDR SSD almost silent fan gaming on a display that most pc gamers have yet to experience.

    • OLEDs look awesome. Just don’t leave it on 1 screen for too long, since they suffer from burn in.

      Was just looking for a TV for the new consoles. For anyone else looking, this is what I found:

      OLED is top: suffers from burn in, but new models are better, QLED: is slightly cheaper, but not quite as good as OLED.

      After that it’s the other “special” screens like ULED or the Hisense Dual-Nano tech.

      OLED starts around $1800 for a decent size and as with everything – goes up for bigger and better screens.

      I got a Hisense Q8 for about $1450, which looks great. Doesn’t do 120hz for gaming but still does 4k60fps with HDR10 or Dolby Vision (new Xboxs will support DV). It seemed to be the best value TV for $1600 and under.

      As always. Spend more if you want a better product

  • I had to replace my GPU this year and a 2070 Super (thankfully I dodged the manufacturing problems with the 30s) was basically the cost of a Series X or PS5 on its own *after* it had a price mark down. There is no way you can build a PC with the same performance as either console for the same cost. A competent GPU alone is the cost of a Series X/PS5. Had a friend who didn’t believe me until I showed them the receipt for the 2070. Some people live in ignorant bliss.

  • I wonder how much the PS5 and Series X actually cost?

    Its no secret that consoles in the first couple of years always sell for a loss but Sony and Microsoft are both massive enough companies they can absorb the loss through other avenues.

  • Two interesting alternatives would have been.

    A: Follow console specs as closely as possible (so Zen3 8 Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIE-4 drive, 6800 (until a 6700 rears its head anyway).

    B: Build it into a console like chassis like the RVZ.

    • The 6800 pricing wasn’t out at that stage, although it’s not too far off what the 3080 is anyway, maybe a couple of $200. And the other PC specs with the 5600X and the 980 Pro (which surpassed the XSX’s raw throughput) matches, although you can’t get something that *quite* matches the PS5’s speeds yet. But it’s pretty close.

  • Great article. Literally tried to preorder a ps5 then went this route and built myself a new PC instead. Think it came out to be $3300 to make an i9 10 core rtx 3070 32 gb beast. You can save even bigger money on windows, games and software too….if you just know where to look. The only thing I miss is the haptic feedback from the new controller. Oh well.

  • An i5-10400f can be had for about $100 less, and is slightly faster (an integrated GPU is of no use for the system anyway). An equivalent mobo for intel will cost more or less the same. Throw in a decent air cooler (a Basic cooler master evo at ~$30). Voila! You now have a faster system with better cpu cooling and cut $70 off the price.

    • Actually, I was wrong (thinking of the 3500, not the 3600). The 3600 is slightly faster than the i5-10400. Not sure the difference is worth a bit under a 50% increase in price.

