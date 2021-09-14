Ren And Stimpy Are Coming To The Nick Fighting Game As A Duo

Hailing from the darkly humorous animated show, Ren and Stimpy are the newest additions to the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster, developer Ludosity announced on Tuesday.

All-Star Brawl is a platform fighting game that features a roster of at least twenty characters from the Nickelodeon franchise. Ludosity, its developer, has incidentally already worked on games with distinctively cartoon style. Other characters announced for the platformer include Nicktoon stapes, such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Michelangelo, Nigel Thornberry, Danny Phantom, Aang, Korra, CatDog, and more.

Ren and Stimpy’s inclusion was previously hinted at two months ago on the PlayStation blog, and later leaked on the Nintendo Switch store. The characters’ silhouettes could clearly be seen on the PlayStation 4 box cover art, as well. But now we know that the developers combined the two of them into a single fighter, citing the characters “inseparable” friendship and the potential for interesting playstyles. From the looks of the gameplay video, Ren and Stimpy’s moves are as slapstick as the previous SpongeBob reveal.

Ludosity’s game designer Matías Singer explained in the announcement blog that Ren and Stimpy were particularly beginner-friendly additions to All-Star Brawl: “The wide range of their attacks makes it easier to land hits on opponents without having to reposition, which is very helpful for new players.” Based on what they’ve said in the announcement blog post and what they said to Kotaku about wanting to welcome new players,, it seems that Ludosity anticipated that a non-negligible portion of the audience would be Nickelodeon fans, rather than solely fighting game aficionados.

The reception to the game has been largely positive so far, and the developers have stated that Nickelodeon had largely left the gameplay design to the studio. This should be welcome news for players who are fans of competitive gaming, since Ludosity previously created Slap City, another well-regarded platform fighter.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will launch this fall for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.