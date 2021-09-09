See Games Differently

Sit The F*** Down, There’s Peppa Pig Gameplay

Alex Walker

Published 18 mins ago: September 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm -
Image: Bandai Namco (YouTube)

Now this is the next-gen exclusive we’ve all been waiting for.

I’m still processing how exactly the same publisher behind Dark Souls, Elden Ring and just about every major JRPG with fan service ended up with the license for one of the world’s biggest franchises for literal infants. But hey, at least someone is giving Peppa Pig the video game treatment.

It was announced earlier this year, and Thursday afternoon Australian time Bandai announced that it’d be hitting consoles and PC on October 22. 

To go along with it, there’s a trailer with some actual gameplay footage. And I can already see this being a hit on Twitch for a little while. Because hey, how many Peppa Pig games are there in the world?

Plus, it actually does look really adorable.

My Friend Peppa Pig is retailing for about $69 at most major retailers, although the very rural DVDLand will you do a solid and sell you the PS4 edition for $59.95. So far, all we know is that people will be able to create a custom character, talk to Peppa Pig stars, visit the beach, Potato City, Forest, and you can ring Peppa’s doorbell like you’re hitting the appeal button in Super International Cricket.

Maybe. I might have made that last part up.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

