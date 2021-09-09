Sit The F*** Down, There’s Peppa Pig Gameplay

Now this is the next-gen exclusive we’ve all been waiting for.

I’m still processing how exactly the same publisher behind Dark Souls, Elden Ring and just about every major JRPG with fan service ended up with the license for one of the world’s biggest franchises for literal infants. But hey, at least someone is giving Peppa Pig the video game treatment.

It was announced earlier this year, and Thursday afternoon Australian time Bandai announced that it’d be hitting consoles and PC on October 22.

To go along with it, there’s a trailer with some actual gameplay footage. And I can already see this being a hit on Twitch for a little while. Because hey, how many Peppa Pig games are there in the world?

Plus, it actually does look really adorable.

My Friend Peppa Pig is retailing for about $69 at most major retailers, although the very rural DVDLand will you do a solid and sell you the PS4 edition for $59.95. So far, all we know is that people will be able to create a custom character, talk to Peppa Pig stars, visit the beach, Potato City, Forest, and you can ring Peppa’s doorbell like you’re hitting the appeal button in Super International Cricket.

Maybe. I might have made that last part up.