Skyrim x Chick-fil-A Is A Mod We Should All Be Playing

There’s a whole genre of videos out there of people pretending to be playing Skyrim in real-life situations, but it’s been a minute since I’ve seen one this good.
This is Caleb Janssen turning a shift at Chick-fil-A into a heart-stopping fantasy adventure, complete with thrilling NPC encounters and some state-of-the-art stealth AI:
@calebjanssen
Operation: CFA Sauce #featurethis #npc #fypシ #ps4 #pc #xbox #skyrim #videogames #chickfila #xyzbca #foryoupage
God, the dude standing at the doors was just perfect. And just to save you commenting/thinking about it next, yes, every time someone mentions Skyrim + real life we’re legally obligated to link the King at work.
@jinnkid
Skyrim Blacksmiths. (Re-Upload) Props used only. No weapons in video. 🙂 Enjoy. #jinnkid #skyrim #elderscrolls #xboxseriesx #blacksmith #parody #fyp
