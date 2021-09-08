See Games Differently

Skyrim x Chick-fil-A Is A Mod We Should All Be Playing

Luke Plunkett

Published 24 mins ago: September 8, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:caleb janssen
chick fil arole playing video gamessingle player video gamesthe elder scrollsthe elder scrolls v skyrimvideo game moddingvideo game sequelsvideo gameswindows games
Skyrim x Chick-fil-A Is A Mod We Should All Be Playing

There’s a whole genre of videos out there of people pretending to be playing Skyrim in real-life situations, but it’s been a minute since I’ve seen one this good.

This is Caleb Janssen turning a shift at Chick-fil-A into a heart-stopping fantasy adventure, complete with thrilling NPC encounters and some state-of-the-art stealth AI:

@calebjanssen

Operation: CFA Sauce #featurethis #npc #fypシ #ps4 #pc #xbox #skyrim #videogames #chickfila #xyzbca #foryoupage

♬ Skyrim Atmospheres – Jeremy Soule

God, the dude standing at the doors was just perfect. And just to save you commenting/thinking about it next, yes, every time someone mentions Skyrim + real life we’re legally obligated to link the King at work.

@jinnkid

Skyrim Blacksmiths. (Re-Upload) Props used only. No weapons in video. 🙂 Enjoy. #jinnkid #skyrim #elderscrolls #xboxseriesx #blacksmith #parody #fyp

♬ original sound – JinnKid

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.