Skyrim x Chick-fil-A Is A Mod We Should All Be Playing

There’s a whole genre of videos out there of people pretending to be playing Skyrim in real-life situations, but it’s been a minute since I’ve seen one this good.

This is Caleb Janssen turning a shift at Chick-fil-A into a heart-stopping fantasy adventure, complete with thrilling NPC encounters and some state-of-the-art stealth AI:

God, the dude standing at the doors was just perfect. And just to save you commenting/thinking about it next, yes, every time someone mentions Skyrim + real life we’re legally obligated to link the King at work.