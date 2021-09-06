See Games Differently

If You’re Prone To Seizures, Maybe Don’t Play Sonic Colors Ultimate On Switch Right Now

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 14 mins ago: September 6, 2021 at 5:00 pm -
Filed to:nintendo switch
sonicsonic colorsSonic Colors: UltimateSonic Colours: Ultimate
If You’re Prone To Seizures, Maybe Don’t Play Sonic Colors Ultimate On Switch Right Now
Source: Sega / Twitter [@Nintendo_NWR]

If extreme flashing lights and constant bugs doesn’t sound like your idea of fun, then you might want to steer clear of Sonic Colors: Ultimate on the Switch, according to some concerning user reports.

Over the weekend, players who bought the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game were able to access an early access version. Soon after, they began sharing videos of Sonic Colors: Ultimate gameplay that featured a number of glitches and bugs.

While Nintendo World Report said their reviewer only experienced glitches “after cycling through the world maps” and loading a level, others seem to have experienced it more frequently.

In the videos below, you can see the game frequently cuts from Sonic dashing through a level to startling cuts of flashing lights, bars of colour all over the screen, and greyed-out backgrounds. It’s extremely concerning, particularly for players who might be prone to epileptic seizures.

According to Twitter, some of these glitches were allegedly captured on a Yuzu emulator rather than real Switch hardware. Yet, users on the Nintendo Switch Subreddit say they’ve experienced seizure-like flashes on their devices. The clip below is a good example and was captured on a Nintendo Switch.

“Honestly, if you showed me this footage with no context, I would have assumed it was a modded version to make it cursed, including a creepypasta storyline,” wrote one Reddit user.

“One of the funnier failed game launches I’ve seen, hopefully, it’s just a big oversight that they can fix easily.”

“The bug that happened on Yuzu was not the seizure bug but a t-pose bug. The seizure bug DOES happen on real hardware and is reproducible, it’s caused by swapping quickly between planets,” said another user.

READ MORE
Cyberpunk 2077 Causes Seizure, Doesn't Contain Prominent Warning [Update]

Some people in that same Reddit thread say they’ve heard reports that Nintendo is offering refunds for the game. Kotaku Australia has reached out to Nintendo for confirmation on this.

In response to all this, Social Media Manager for Sonic the Hedgehog at Sega of America, Katie Chrzanowski, said that the team at Blind Squirrel Games “are listening and assessing for an upcoming patch”.

However, it’s worth mentioning that she said that people who are playing the game through an emulator are experiencing “some graphical issues” when it’s clear that Nintendo Switch players have had the potentially seizure-inducing bug above.

“Quick aside: we’ve seen some graphical issues that were caused by an emulator which is unfortunately outside our control,” she said.

“Trying to figure out what bugs are legitimate can really slow down the QA process. If you’re having issues, please do flag them here.”

Last month, diehard Sonic fans came together at an appropriate blue hedgehog speed to show off their fan-made Sonic games at the Sonic Amateur Games Expo.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a remastered port of the original Sonic Colors, which was released on Wii, PS4, Xbox One, DS, and PC in 2010. The remastered version is scheduled to release on September 7, 2021.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is the Weekends Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.