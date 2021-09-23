Splatoon 3 Details Revealed at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo just revealed more details about Splatoon 3 at today’s Nintendo Direct.

Splatoon 3 was previously announced at a Nintendo Direct on February 17 of this year. That trailer showed off new character customisation options, a Smallfry companion, and a scenic desert map that will presumably appear in the game. Kotaku noted that the “dusty backdrops” and “derelict trainyards” are an aesthetic departure from the series’ usual bombastic style.

Splatoon is a colourful third-person shooting series with online co-op play. In both previous entries, players control colourful squid people called Inklings who battle for control over territory by spraying their surroundings with ink. It’s a vibrant and messy good time, as the urban environments get covered in bright colours, and players morph into their floppy squid forms to zip away when danger approaches.

The official website notes that Splatoon 3 will include new bow-shaped weapons, new styles, and the return of four-vs,four battles. Up to eight players can play Splatoon 3, and both digital and physical versions of the game will be available.

It seems likely that the latest instalment of Splatoon will expand on the lore of its setting. The Sunken Scrolls that were scattered in the previous game offered compelling evidence that the series takes place on Earth. Then the Splatoon 3 trailer showed a glimpse of an overturned Eiffel Tower in a desert landscape, makes it evident that the game’s world has suffered a devastating climate apocalypse.

Splatoon 2 has a very vibrant competitive community, and the game lends itself well to being watched by an audience. Nintendo also held its own Splatfest competitions in which Splatoon 2 players would compete in teams over the course of a multi-day event. The final Splatfest was held in July 2019 as post-development support for Splatoon 2 wound down.

Splatoon 3 is scheduled to be released in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.