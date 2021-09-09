See Games Differently

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Gets PS5 Remake

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: September 10, 2021 at 6:08 am -
Filed to:aspyr
aspyr mediabiowarehuman interestknights of the old republiclucasartsrpgsaber interactivesonystar wars knights of the old republicstar wars video gamesvideo game companiesvideo game publishersvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Gets PS5 Remake
Screenshot: Aspyr

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic is getting a PS5 remake by Aspyr, the studio recently responsible for porting other classic BioWare RPGs to mobile.

Here’s the short teaser Sony showed during today’s PS5 showcase:

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic was originally released in 2004 as an Xbox exclusive developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts. The game expanded on the Star Wars universe by telling stories about its distant past using RPG mechanics from the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop games. It was amazing then and it still holds up today. Time will tell just how ambitiously the game is overhauled and remade on PS5.

Known for porting Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and dozens of other games, Aspyr Media was acquired earlier this year by Embracer Group, the corporate blob that also owns THQ Nordic, Gearbox, and a number of other studios and publishing labels. The KOTOR remake will be Aspyr’s first new game.

AU Editor’s Note: A PlayStation blog post released after the showcase notes that the KOTOR Remake will be “a console exclusive” for PS5 at launch.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.