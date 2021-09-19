See Games Differently

Sunday Comics: Just Watch!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: September 20, 2021 at 12:45 am -
Filed to:alex di stasi
ana gaby perezarcadeawkward zombiecontemporary historyculturejerry holkinsjosh crandalljosue pereirakatie tiedrichluis leemike krahulikms corleynerfpenny arcadewebcomicszombie
Sunday Comics: Just Watch!
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Sept. 16. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Sept. 13. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Sept. 13. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Sept. 15. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Sept. 18. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Sept. 17. Read more of Penny Arcade.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.