Welcome to another Talk Amongst Yourselves, a home for Kotaku Aussie readers to chat about anything and everything. Ask us questions in the comments. Get recommendations on new indie or AAA games! Rant about something at work, or have a whine about Windows updates. Whatever you prefer, drop a comment in here and you’ll find a friend.
Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.
What gives with the stealthy insertion of those Outbrain clickbait links.
Do Not Like!
I think those were always there, the provider has just been swapped out to be something different. Not much we can do about it, unfortunately.
Yeah, came to chime in with the same complaint. Stealth ads that look like stories to click is a really shitty move.
I get that you guys personally can’t do anything about it, but this is the only forum we have to register our dislike. Please send a bag of off prawns to the ad company for us.
Not quite… those ads are basically taking the spot of the old promoted articles.
Which was fine because at least they were still articles from kotaku or the other gawker pages. Looks like someone flicked a switch to change them to actual ads or trash links
Its bad anough getting those stupid big ads now we have these stealth ads which is just annoyingly egregious now. =/
Heck, I’m still missing reply notifications, edit buttons, spoiler tags, comment history. 😛 How long ago was the ‘upgrade’?
But yeah, that change does tend to mean ‘desktop-browsing only’.
Sadly it looks like the only upgrade the site gets these days is on how they serve up the ads =P
These reposts from other gawker pages with no way to comment is another pet peeve when i see something oh this is decent discussion.. oh wait no comments xD
Honestly, just blame me for that. That’s something I can fix (but I keep forgetting to check the button because it’s a tiny box buried among 1000 other checkboxes in our CMS). Sorry~~
All of this, plus my personal peeve – the auto play video in every story.
If they were new videos, regularly updated, and even vaguely relevant to the current gaming world, they’d be great. But there’s a pool of about 10 of them, they’re all at least twelve months old, and they’re all currently labelled “Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword”
Heh. Kratos fighting a troll. “Damn, Skyward Sword’s graphics got an upgrade!”
New week, new thread, and in a couple days, new month!
GAMES! I’ve been struggling to keep up with all the new releases I wanna play. Game Pass has just been smashing it in terms of quality and breadth of genres, so I’ve added nearly a terabyte of installed games to flick between.
It’s a weird feeling of conflict when it’s stuff I was totally gonna buy if it wasn’t on game pass. Like The Ascent, or Psychonauts 2. I dunno what share the devs get when you play it on game pass compared to if you buy it on Steam. Kinda feel like it has to be more on Steam, right? Surely. Not that I’m gonna go and buy a box copy of something I can play for my existing subscription. No $50 charity here…
FYI, Myst remaster is amazing. I am so happy with it. I spent a big part of the games-playing time on my weekend re-visiting that.
when is the final final fantasy coming out it’s been nearly three and a half decades now
Completely non gaming related….
So I’ve fallen into the vtuber rabbit hole a while back and have rekindled my passion for j-music by getting buried into vSingers again. Just watched the TubeOut Fes vsinger festival top notch mix of talents spread over 3 concurrent streams/stages
My brain is fried but damn its nice to go into a music event even if its virtual!
Started playing FFXIV a couple weeks ago, Up to stormblood atm. Such a breath of fresh air to play an MMO that respects your time and isnt just endgame. I truly might not ever go back to WoW, At least while the current dev team makes it.
Really looking forward to Oceanic servers though. Because while playing as a WHM gives me instant queues, I also often get placed into groups where i have terrible latency.
Trying to play titan or anything that relies on quick reflexes is a pain. Unfortunately it might be a while yet as the capacitor shortage is hitting them hard.
I’ve been watching a ton of anime lately. Considering doing a write up on here for a couple. (i did mention it last tay, but it was right at the end)