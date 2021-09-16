The Latest Life-Sized Gundam Is Disappointing Some Fans

Next spring, yet another one-to-one scale Gundam will go up in Japan. This one will be located at a LaLaport shopping centre in Fukuoka. Exciting, no? I think so! But not everyone does.

This particular incarnation is a ν (Nu) Gundam, but it’s a revamped version. Dubbed RX-93ff Nu Gundam, Yoshiyuki Tomino supervised the creation of this new Mobile Suit, which is based on the RX-93 Nu Gundam (see below).

The RX-93 Nu Gundam has some seriously cool looking Fin Funnel Wings. (Image: Sotsu/Sunrise/Bandai)

The differences between the beloved Nu Gundam and the newer RX-93ff Nu Gundam as seen below are noticeable. Can you spot them?

Have a look at the RX-93ff Nu Gundam’s new weaponry. No doubt, Bandai will also release kits of this new Nu iteration. (Image: Sunrise/Mitsui Fudosan)

Namely, the new design looks different from the Nu Gundam that everyone knows and loves, because its signature Fin Funnel Wings has been switched out for a Long Range Fin Funnel. Granted, there have been instances in which Nu Gundam has been depicted without the wings, but they’ve become a signature design element. They’re so cool!

As Japanese site My Game News Flash pointed out, some were not pleased by the changes, with commenters writing that this was different from the Gundam Nu they knew or that while they understood the reason for the alteration, the result was disappointing.

Livedoor News also published a selection of comments regarding the design:

‘I want to see the Long Range Fin Funnel weaponry.’ ‘This is a design that will send the diehards into an uproar.’ ‘I wanted the same colour design as the original.’ ‘As I would’ve thought, I wanted to see the regular Nu Gundam.’ ‘I imagine it was difficult to get [the statue] to stand with the existing fin-funnels as well as for safety reasons, which is why they made them inferior and so screw this.’ ‘I want to see [life-sized] Zeon Mobile Suits.’

Obviously, building a statue with proper Nu Gundam funnel wings would be top-heavy and even possible dangerous in typhoon-prone Japan. The new weapon helps anchor the giant Gundam, which makes sense, but in doing so it also ruins the illusion by driving home the point that, yes, this is a jumbo statue.

But it’s still a ginormous Gundam! So I’m willing to forgive the structure sacrifices all in the name of life-sized mecha.