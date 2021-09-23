See Games Differently

The Super Mario Movie Coming In 2022 Has Quite The Cast

Isaiah Colbert

Isaiah Colbert

Published 2 hours ago: September 24, 2021 at 8:28 am
Filed to:bowser
Mamma Mia, Chris Pratt is Mario. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku)

During the Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance to announce that he and Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination studios, is working on a Mario movie. Miyamoto announced the star-studded Hollywood cast that will be voicing the iconic Mario characters.

Here’s the list of Hollywood actors that will bring the Mario characters to life:

  • Chris Pratt will be voicing Mario

  • Anna Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach

  • Charlie Day will voice Luigi.

  • Jack Black will be playing Bowser

  • Keegan-Michael Key will voice Toad

Shigeru teased that Charles Martinet, who has voice acted as Mario, Luigi, and Wario and in many of the series’ games will have a surprise cameo in the upcoming movie.

Although this is a Mario movie, Shigeru said the film will have appearances from characters from other Nintendo properties. Here’s the list of other characters and the actors who will be lending their voice to them:

  • Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong

  • Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek

  • Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong

  • Sebastian Maniscalco will voice Spike

