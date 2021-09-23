The Super Mario Movie Coming In 2022 Has Quite The Cast

During the Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance to announce that he and Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination studios, is working on a Mario movie. Miyamoto announced the star-studded Hollywood cast that will be voicing the iconic Mario characters.

Here’s the list of Hollywood actors that will bring the Mario characters to life:

Chris Pratt will be voicing Mario

Anna Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach

Charlie Day will voice Luigi.

Jack Black will be playing Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key will voice Toad

Shigeru teased that Charles Martinet, who has voice acted as Mario, Luigi, and Wario and in many of the series’ games will have a surprise cameo in the upcoming movie.

Although this is a Mario movie, Shigeru said the film will have appearances from characters from other Nintendo properties. Here’s the list of other characters and the actors who will be lending their voice to them: