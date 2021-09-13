See Games Differently

The True JB Hi-Fi Experience

1

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: September 14, 2021 at 8:45 am -
Filed to:jb hifi
tiktok
The True JB Hi-Fi Experience
Image: TikTok (Milligram96)

Sometimes, the internet serves up the perfect video.

That’s this gem from Millie Ford, an Australian online content creator. Ford’s obviously worked in retail before, because I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone distil the experience of JB Hi-Fi quite as perfectly as this.

The video is perfect on about several million levels. The elongated tone of voice. The way the box is just casually tossed onto the table after being thrown under the arm. The tapping, waiting for the JB system to update. The judicious use of pointing with the texta.

The side lean. The hard lean into the monitor. The Converse. Name-dropping Chatswood, which seems to reliably always have anything, ever. The upsell of a 20 percent discount even on something that they love — but you should personally wait anyway.

@milligram96

SO. MUCH. TAPPING. #jbhifi #retail #electronics #pov #australia #shopping

♬ original sound – Millie Ford

Absolute perfection. Art, even.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.