The Week In Games: Lost Judgment Is Out Soon

Lost Judgment is out later this week on PlayStation and Xbox. Don’t expect a PC release anytime soon…
I’m going to try out Pokemon Unite on my phone. I liked the game on Switch, but it would much more convenient for me if I could just pop out my phone and play a match or two instead. I think the gameplay will work fine with touch controls. I’m also going to finish Deathloop, a game I didn’t like at first, but now find myself obsessed with after about 14 hours or so.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, September 20
-
Siege The Day | PC
Tuesday, September 21
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC
- World War Z Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Sheltered 2 | PC
- Golf Peaks | Xbox One
- Guild of Ascension | PC
- If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travellers | PC
- Beyond Contact | PC
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator | PC
Wednesday, September 22
-
Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | iOS, Android
-
Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android
-
Subdivision Infinity DX | PS5
-
FRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 | Switch
-
Cube Samurai: Run Squared | Switch
-
Crisis Wing | Switch
-
Source of Madness | PC
Thursday, September 23
- Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Xbox One
- Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PC
- Staxel | Switch
- Fisti Fluffs | PC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4
- Hampuzz | Switch
- The Plane Effect | Switch
- Suzerain | Switch
- Beast Breaker | Switch
- Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games | Switch
- S.W.A.N. Chernobyl Unexplored | Switch
- Kirakira stars idol project Memories | Switch
- Sakura Swim Club | Switch
- Chef’s Tail | Switch
- MageQuit | Switch
- CityState II | PC
- Teacup | PC
Friday, September 24
- Death Park | Xbox One
- Blind Postman | Xbox One, PC
- A Gummy’s Life | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Little Kite | Xbox One
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Port Royale 4 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Spacebase Startopia | Switch
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut | PS5
- Haustoria | Switch
- Monster Truck Arena | Switch
- Top Down Racer | Switch
- Don’t Touch This Button! | Switch
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set | Switch
- Pawnbarian| PC, Mac
- Dungeon Town | PC
Saturday, September 25
-
In My Shadow | Switch
