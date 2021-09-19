See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Lost Judgment Is Out Soon

Zack Zwiezen

Published 37 mins ago: September 20, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:colin mcrae rally and dirt
contemporary historygamescomin video gamesmemoriesswitch death strandingtechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo gaming
The Week In Games: Lost Judgment Is Out Soon
Image: Sega

Lost Judgment is out later this week on PlayStation and Xbox. Don’t expect a PC release anytime soon…

Read More: Judgment Series Is Ending Over PC Version Disagreement

I’m going to try out Pokemon Unite on my phone. I liked the game on Switch, but it would much more convenient for me if I could just pop out my phone and play a match or two instead. I think the gameplay will work fine with touch controls. I’m also going to finish Deathloop, a game I didn’t like at first, but now find myself obsessed with after about 14 hours or so.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, September 20

  • Siege The Day | PC

Tuesday, September 21

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC
  • World War Z Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sheltered 2 | PC
  • Golf Peaks | Xbox One
  • Guild of Ascension | PC
  • If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travellers | PC
  • Beyond Contact | PC
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator | PC

Wednesday, September 22

  • Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | iOS, Android

  • Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android

  • Subdivision Infinity DX | PS5

  • FRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 | Switch

  • Cube Samurai: Run Squared | Switch

  • Crisis Wing | Switch

  • Source of Madness | PC

Thursday, September 23

  • Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Xbox One
  • Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PC
  • Staxel | Switch
  • Fisti Fluffs | PC
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4
  • Hampuzz | Switch
  • The Plane Effect | Switch
  • Suzerain | Switch
  • Beast Breaker | Switch
  • Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games | Switch
  • S.W.A.N. Chernobyl Unexplored | Switch
  • Kirakira stars idol project Memories | Switch
  • Sakura Swim Club | Switch
  • Chef’s Tail | Switch
  • MageQuit | Switch
  • CityState II | PC
  • Teacup | PC

Friday, September 24

  • Death Park | Xbox One
  • Blind Postman | Xbox One, PC
  • A Gummy’s Life | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Little Kite | Xbox One
  • The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Port Royale 4 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Spacebase Startopia | Switch
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut | PS5
  • Haustoria | Switch
  • Monster Truck Arena | Switch
  • Top Down Racer | Switch
  • Don’t Touch This Button! | Switch
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set | Switch
  • Pawnbarian| PC, Mac
  • Dungeon Town | PC

Saturday, September 25

  • In My Shadow | Switch

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.