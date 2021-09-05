The Week In Games: Show Your True Colours

Life is Strange: True Colours comes out later this week, letting you experience the emotions of others.
I need to get caught up on the Life is Strange series. I liked the first game, but never played much of the prequel and didn’t touch the sequel. But this week, I’ll be focused on finishing up Ghost of Tsushima. I’m making good progress!
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
(Due to a busy weekend, this list isn’t quite as fleshed out as usual. Sorry! Next weekend you can expect the usual, long list.)
Monday, September 6
-
Enchanted Path | Switch
-
Red Square Escape 2 | Switch
Tuesday, September 7
-
Dream Cycle | PC
-
Sonic Colours: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4
-
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt | PC
-
Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One
-
Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, September 8
-
Struggling | PS4, Xbox One
Thursday, September 9
-
Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
-
BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
Ultra Age | PS4, Switch
-
Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
The Touryst | PS5, PS4
-
Espgaluda II | Switch
Friday, September 10
-
Life is Strange: True Colours | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
From Earth To Heaven | Xbox One
-
NBA 2K22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Lost in Random | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
A Day Without Me | PS4, Xbox ONe
-
WarioWare: Get It Together! | Switch
-
The Rewinder | PC