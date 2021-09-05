The Week In Games: Show Your True Colours

Life is Strange: True Colours comes out later this week, letting you experience the emotions of others.

I need to get caught up on the Life is Strange series. I liked the first game, but never played much of the prequel and didn’t touch the sequel. But this week, I’ll be focused on finishing up Ghost of Tsushima. I’m making good progress!

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

(Due to a busy weekend, this list isn’t quite as fleshed out as usual. Sorry! Next weekend you can expect the usual, long list.)

Monday, September 6

Enchanted Path | Switch

Red Square Escape 2 | Switch

Tuesday, September 7

Dream Cycle | PC

Sonic Colours: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt | PC

Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One

Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, September 8

Struggling | PS4, Xbox One

Thursday, September 9

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ultra Age | PS4, Switch

Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Touryst | PS5, PS4

Espgaluda II | Switch

Friday, September 10