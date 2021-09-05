See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Show Your True Colours

1

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: September 6, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:gamescom
home video game consoleshuman interestin video gamesnbaplaystation 5technology internetvideo game consolesxbox one
The Week In Games: Show Your True Colours
Image: Square Enix

Life is Strange: True Colours comes out later this week, letting you experience the emotions of others.

I need to get caught up on the Life is Strange series. I liked the first game, but never played much of the prequel and didn’t touch the sequel. But this week, I’ll be focused on finishing up Ghost of Tsushima. I’m making good progress!

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

(Due to a busy weekend, this list isn’t quite as fleshed out as usual. Sorry! Next weekend you can expect the usual, long list.) 

Monday, September 6

  • Enchanted Path | Switch

  • Red Square Escape 2 | Switch

Tuesday, September 7

  • Dream Cycle | PC

  • Sonic Colours: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4

  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt | PC

  • Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One

  • Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, September 8

  • Struggling | PS4, Xbox One

Thursday, September 9

  • Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

  • BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Ultra Age | PS4, Switch

  • Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • The Touryst | PS5, PS4

  • Espgaluda II | Switch

Friday, September 10

  • Life is Strange: True Colours | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • From Earth To Heaven | Xbox One

  • NBA 2K22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Lost in Random | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • A Day Without Me | PS4, Xbox ONe

  • WarioWare: Get It Together! | Switch

  • The Rewinder | PC

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I’m really hoping that True Colors is more LiS1 than LiS2. That its done by the Devs of Before the Storm is hopeful, since that was an entertaining prequel. Its cool that one of the characters from BtS is coming across to True Colors even if her content is DLC.

    Hopefully that opens the possibility to some terrible D&D! (One of my fave parts of BtS)

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.