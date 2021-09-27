This Week In Games: September Ends With A Blast

September isn’t going out quietly. If you thought you might have had a small gap in your schedule for some virtual worlds this week, there won’t be anything left after you see what’s scheduled to drop over the next 7 days.

It’s a big one, folks. Amazon’s massive New World MMO kicks off the party from tomorrow. There’s every sign so far that it’ll be a solid hit, too, giving Amazon its first major success in the video game space. (And I’ll be curious to see what happens with Sea of Thieves in the meantime, and whether the appeal of more pirate-themed combat draws players across.)

If you like time loops and you’ve had your fill of Deathloop, how about something more competitive? Lemnis Gate, hitting PC and consoles this week, is a competitive shooter with a twist. Despite being a first-person shooter, it’s really a turn based game: you get 25 seconds to plan your action each round, quickly pondering the consequences of opponents’ moves, what moves you can make, and what the future turns might look like.

But there’s big expansions too. One of 2019’s best games is back in Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye. The DLC introduces new secrets that need to be investigated, as well as potential resolution for the biggest question: can the endless time loop be stopped?

I hope the netcode’s good for that one. If you’ve held out on the The World Ends With You sequel, good news: it launches on PC this week. There’s also the next-gen console re-release of the brilliant Ghostrunner, the Australian-made Warp Frontier, more JRPG love in Astria Ascending, Konami’s not Pro Evolution Soccer in eFootball 2022, the console launch of Mary Skelter Finale (which is still banned in Australia), the creepy In Sound Mind adventure, and the excellent PC shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm makes its console debut.

Also, Hot Wheels Unleashed is out this week too. And along with Warp Frontier is another Aussie project called Dap, a horror-action adventure about protecting a tribe of creepy ghosts through a freaky forest.

Like I said, it’s a busy one. Here’s the lineup:

Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

A Juggler’s Tale | PC

Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

AWAY: The Survival Series | PS5, PS4, PC

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop | PC

Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One

Concordia: Digital Edition | PC

Dap | PC

Darksiders III | Switch

Festival Tycoon | PC

FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

G-DARIUS HD | Switch

Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Harvest Moon: One World | Xbox One

Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Industria | PC

In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

KeyWe | PS5, PS4

Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Mary Skelter Finale | PS4, Switch

NEO: The World Ends With You | PC

New World | PC

NYKRA | PC

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Peachleaf Pirates | PC

Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One

SAMUDRA | PC

Steel Assault | Switch, PC

The Eternal Cylinder | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

UnMetal | PC

Warp Frontier | PC, Switch

This isn’t going to be every game out this week, for plainly obvious reasons. Similarly, I’m not going to have 40 trailers under this post, but we will kick off proceedings with the Australian titles. First, let’s check out Warp Frontier.

Honestly way too many things to get into. Lemnis Gate looks awesome, and UnMetal has a great neat little hook. I like the pitch of In Sound Mind too, so I’ll be keen to see how horror fans pick that one up. Aeon Drive, Dap and Warp Frontier have all got something neat going on, and Aeon Drive has a great rhythm for those who really enjoyed Celeste and other super-quick platformers.

See anything you like this week, or something we missed that we should include? Let us know below!