This Week In New Video Games: Tales Of WarioWare

September’s not messing around. While October is definitely way too stacked, we’ve got a lot of new video games to work through this week alone.

Tales of Arise is probably the chunkiest of the lot. It’s the 17th title in the long running franchise, and if previous Tales games are any judge playthroughs will be just as long. But that’s not all we have to contend with. There’s Sonic Colours — although that game’s looking a bit rough on the Switch, I hear. The adorable Lost in Random is out this week, while the Xbox Live Arcade classic Toy Soldiers gets a remake this week (September 9, to be clear). Oh and there’s Life is Strange: True Colours too.

And that’s just the start of it. Dream Cycle and Rogue Shift launch in early access this week. There’s The Rewinder, a gorgeous pixel art adventure based on Chinese ink paintings. DICE Legacy, a city builder about rolling dice to gather resources and build.

Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites launches this week, and there’s the cheeky WarioWare: Get It Together! And that’s not even getting into the wealth of indies that are popping up amongst all of these.

It’s one hell of a busy week. Let’s get started.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC

Life is Strange: True Colors | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox, PC

NBA 2K22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox, Switch, PC

Lost in Random | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox, Switch, PC

Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox, PC

A Day Without Me | PS4, Xbox

WarioWare: Get It Together! | Switch

The Rewinder | PC

The Touryst | PS5, PS4

Ultra Age | Switch, PC

The Artful Escape | PC, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X, iOS

Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites | PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Hindsight 20/20 Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS4, PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch

Bus Simulator 21 | PC, Xbox, PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt | PC

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4

Toy Soldiers: HD | PC

Residual | PC, Switch

DICE Legacy | PC, Switch

Dream Cycle | PC

Rogue Shift | PC

Webbed | PC

Forewarned | PC, PC VR

Kraken Academy!! | PC

Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond | PC

Well, that’s a ton of games. Let’s remind ourselves what happens when you mesh a battle royale into the Vampire: The Masquerade IP.

Definitely a ton to work through. See any games you like this week? Let us know in the comments!