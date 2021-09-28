Universal Studios Japan Is Adding A New Donkey Kong Themed Area

Super Nintendo World first opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka earlier this March. The theme park area is already set to get its first expansion. Openning in 2024, it’s Donkey Kong themed and will increase the size of Super Nintendo World by a whopping 70 per cent.

“Super Nintendo World creates a whole new level of theme park entertainment and has quickly become an exciting, must-do experience for our guests,” J.L. Bonnier, president and CEO of Universal Studios Japan, said in an official statement. “We are thrilled to continue working with Nintendo as we fulfil our vision to bring their characters and stories to life. Our new Donkey Kong themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the Super Nintendo World experience.”

According to the official release, the new area will bring to life the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live. It will include a roller coaster and interactive attractions. Visitors can try themed food and buy merchandise. Above is an artist’s interpretation of the new area. Keep in mind, the area surrounding Universal Studios Japan is not lush jungles, but urban sprawl.

Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Donkey Kong, is teaming up with the Universal Studios team to design the new area. “I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario,” said Miyamoto. “I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests.”

The opening of Super Nintendo World was delayed due to covid-19. Osaka has been under repeated states of emergency throughout this year. However, with declining covid-19 cases and increased vaccinations, the Japanese government will let the current state of emergency expire this Thursday.