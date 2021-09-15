The Aussie-Made Unpacking Finally Gets A Release Date

Australian games are having a brilliant year, and it’s only going to get bigger and better from here. In a new update, the Brisbane team behind Unpacking have confirmed the title will hit PC, Switch and Xbox this November, so you won’t have to wait long to experience all the highs and lows of moving houses.

If you didn’t manage to check out the game during the recent Steam demo bonanza, you missed out on one of 2021’s most promising and most zen titles — but the good news is the next two months will fly by in a whirl of wonderful new releases.

After recently diving in with the Unpacking demo, it’s well worth the wait.

???? RELEASE DATE ???? Unpacking is officially releasing on Nov 2, 2021! Pull possessions out of boxes, organize them into a new home, and learn clues about the life you're unpacking. Wishlist on Steam or wait and get it on Switch, Xbox, or Humble! pic.twitter.com/t3k9u75TAG — Unpacking ???? (@UnpackingALife) September 14, 2021

In Unpacking, you play as an unseen protagonist moving through various life stages. At first, their bedroom is filled with childhood toys, books and puzzles — but as you move through each house and life stage, the items you need to unpack change.

Books become thicker and more academic. Toys start to disappear. Clothing gets bigger, and technology gets smaller.

It’s all a part of life, and a part of Unpacking.

While the gameplay is all about placing items as calmly and slowly as you like, there’s an awesome little narrative unfolding as you travel through each new house — and while the Steam demo was relatively short, it gave a great glimpse into how this narrative works its way into gameplay and tells an effective, moving story. It’s gorgeous in every way, and its pixel-perfect charm makes it one of 2021’s most endearing indies.

Unpacking will release on PC, Xbox and Switch on November 2, 2021. If you’re looking for a calm game to break up those coronavirus blues, Unpacking should be firmly on your list.